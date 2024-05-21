Try Oat Milk In Chocolate Pudding For A Richer Non-Dairy Dessert

Before you start whipping your non-dairy chocolate pudding, the first thing to figure out is where to get the oat milk. Sure, you could buy from one of the oat milk creamer brands, but we recommend making some for yourself at home. Not only will you avoid the additives and preservatives that come with commercially produced ingredients, but also homemade oat milk is more budget-friendly in the long run, and the process of making it is so quick and easy that you'll actually never feel the need to buy again.

You only need three basic ingredients to make oat milk: rolled oats, water, and a pinch of salt. Depending on how much milk you want, use a ratio of one part oats to three or four parts water. Everything else is optional and depends on your taste preference, e.g. vanilla, maple syrup, or dates. Soaked nuts can also be added to boost creaminess, but it's not a must-have. Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Lastly, strain using a clean T-shirt or towel.

Once the oat milk is ready, simply replace the regular milk with it in your favorite recipe and proceed to prepare the chocolate pudding as usual. And there you have it, a non-dairy chocolate pudding that's just as rich and indulgent as the traditional version, if not more so.