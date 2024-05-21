Try Oat Milk In Chocolate Pudding For A Richer Non-Dairy Dessert
Anyone looking for a dessert that ranks for goodness and comfort should try a bowl of chocolate pudding. The velvety mouthfeel of this decadent treat will leave you craving for more. And if you're concerned about the milk content because you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking to reduce your dairy intake for one reason or another, no worries. You can make a non-dairy version using oat milk in place of regular milk.
The reason oat milk is the best non-dairy milk is its ability to maintain the signature taste and consistency we know and love in this cocoa-filled dessert. First, unlike other types of plant milk (e.g., soy, coconut, and almond milk), oat milk has an exceptionally creamy feel that closely mimics dairy milk. Therefore, your pudding is sure to come out soft and thick, just the way you like it. Additionally, oat milk has a very subtle taste that's just barely sweet. Hence, you don't need to worry about ending up with an unusual flavor. This also ensures that the star of the pudding remains the chocolate, while the oat milk enhances the overall taste.
How to make and use oat milk in your chocolate pudding
Before you start whipping your non-dairy chocolate pudding, the first thing to figure out is where to get the oat milk. Sure, you could buy from one of the oat milk creamer brands, but we recommend making some for yourself at home. Not only will you avoid the additives and preservatives that come with commercially produced ingredients, but also homemade oat milk is more budget-friendly in the long run, and the process of making it is so quick and easy that you'll actually never feel the need to buy again.
You only need three basic ingredients to make oat milk: rolled oats, water, and a pinch of salt. Depending on how much milk you want, use a ratio of one part oats to three or four parts water. Everything else is optional and depends on your taste preference, e.g. vanilla, maple syrup, or dates. Soaked nuts can also be added to boost creaminess, but it's not a must-have. Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Lastly, strain using a clean T-shirt or towel.
Once the oat milk is ready, simply replace the regular milk with it in your favorite recipe and proceed to prepare the chocolate pudding as usual. And there you have it, a non-dairy chocolate pudding that's just as rich and indulgent as the traditional version, if not more so.