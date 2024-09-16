The Pricey Oat Milk Brand You Need To Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart

From oat ice cream to Starbucks' iconic Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso, oat milk is really having a moment. The alternative to dairy milk which used to only find its way into the shopping carts of vegans and people with a dairy intolerance is now the cool kid on the block. With many brands to choose from, oat milk lovers are truly spoiled for choice. Luckily, Tasting Table's Jolee Sullivan tested 11 oat milk brands and discovered the one you can safely leave out of your shopping cart: Malk.

The reason why oat milk stands out even among dairy-free milks is the naturally silkier, creamier consistency. Unfortunately, this trait is nonexistent in Malk's oat milk. It's disappointingly thin and watery, instantly making it clear that your options with this brand's milk are very limited. The lack of creaminess doesn't make it a good choice for overnight oats, let alone a delicious frothy latte. In fact, the frothing experience is so poor that one customer compared it to soap suds on top of bathtub water. That's definitely not something we want to see in our morning cup of coffee.

Several buyers noted that because of its thin consistency, Malk is not a good alternative for dairy milk, especially if you don't have dietary restrictions. Some attempted to fix the poor consistency by repeatedly shaking the bottle, but despite their best try, they weren't successful.