11 Etiquette Mistakes To Avoid At A Rehearsal Dinner

It's hard to think of an etiquette misstep as significant for a rehearsal dinner as neglecting dietary needs. An oversight like failing to accommodate allergies, dietary restrictions, or religious food requirements can demonstrate a lack of consideration from the host (not to mention stoking discomfort and exclusion among the guests). Before planning the minutiae of the menu, hosts should gather dietary preferences by requesting them with the RSVPs. Find out whether guests need allergy-safe foods, vegetarian meals, or gluten-free options so caterers can prepare accordingly.

Aim to seamlessly integrate accommodations into the menu by offering them alongside the standard options. For example, placing a gluten-free pasta option alongside the regular offering is an easy way for people to feel included and not burdensome. It's not just inclusive to offer options, it's a practical way to show guests that you value their comfort and enjoyment.

These expectations aren't just limited to the hosts. Guests are also responsible for informing coordinators about any dietary restrictions as early as possible — preferably when responding to the invitation. It's not feasible to expect accommodations at the last minute, and such a demand can come across as unfair to the host since many menus are settled weeks before dinner. Lastly, guests are encouraged to remain flexible and understand that despite everyone's best efforts, the menu may still fail to address all their needs. A seamless, inclusive, and harmonious experience hinges, in large part, on addressing dietary preferences early and thoughtfully.

