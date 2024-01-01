Do Picky Eaters Have Stronger Or Weaker Taste Buds?

Being a picky eater is an unpopular identity in modern adult foodie culture. Praised is the diner who is "game for anything" and will try the funkiest cheese and weirdest fruit. Not so with picky eaters, who are sometimes mocked for their palates. Taste is a complex web of neuroscience, and every taste bud stimulus triggers a synapse in the brain. It's why spicy foods prompt pleasure and why chefs avoid serving food on blue plates. Science also tells us that foodies have less say over their preferences than you might think.

Whether you tease them or are them, you should know that picky eaters have particularly discerning palates. 25% of the human population has extra papillae (aka taste buds) on their tongues, which makes them physically more sensitive to perceiving tastes and prone to liking (or disliking) specific ones. In other words, picky eaters have stronger taste buds than the socially praised "I'll eat anything" club. Although, there is a pretty wide range in terms of an "average" number of taste buds. Anywhere from 2,000 papillae to 10,000 is considered normal for adults. Children are born with more papillae than adults, which could help explain why kids tend to be more prone to culinary pickiness that fades over time. 25% of two-year-olds are estimated to be picky eaters, refusing to eat certain foods and only eating a small repertoire of "safe foods" over and over for an extended period.