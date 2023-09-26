Why Chefs Avoid Serving Food On Blue Plates

It's no secret that different colors stimulate different emotional responses in the brain, and in that capacity, few colors are as multi-dimensional as blue. Blue can seem calming and serene, or icy and distant. "Feeling blue" is a colloquialism for "sad," yet per one global study, blue is also the most popular "favorite color" in the world. Perhaps unsurprisingly, blue takes on another dimension entirely when it comes to the culinary world. We're not talking about the budget-friendly "blue plate special" your favorite local diner might offer – we're talking about actual blue dinner plates.

Plates are the canvases on which chefs serve the meals they meticulously create. As such, not just any plate will do. Maybe you're used to eating your enchilada off of a fire-hot blue ceramic oval plate at your go-to Mexican spot. Or, maybe your salmon benedict arrives on a retro baby blue plate at the trendy bistro downtown. Believe it or not, in the fine dining world, this is seen as a dining faux pas — blue is thought to be an appetite killer. Using blue plates has even been marketed as a dieting strategy. But why?

From a purely aesthetic standpoint, the color palate of the food might get swallowed up by the loudness of a blue dinner plate. A delicate tri-colored tomato salad, for instance, would aesthetically stand out better against a white plate than a dark blue one. But, on a deeper level, blue's appetite-killer vibe is a matter of human biology.