New To Smoking Meat? This Is The Fastest And Easiest Dish To Try

When it comes to time, burgers cook on a smoker in far less time compared to other popular dishes like brisket. For context, smoked brisket can take eight hours depending on the weight of the meat. Even smoked ribs can take four to five hours to fully cook. Now, you might be wondering how much quicker it really is to smoke burgers. Well, it takes from 30 minutes to an hour for a medium burger depending on the temperature. Is it longer than grilling? Sure, but it's the fastest method to hone in on your smoking skills, plus it pays off with that flavor that Robbie Shoults mentioned.

Before you get started, brush up on these tips for cooking with a smoker. To ensure the smoked burgers cook within that time frame, the first step is to set your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to use a hickory or mesquite wood so the burgers obtain that smoky flavor we've discussed — without the flavor taking over the dish.

You also don't want your burgers to be too large, so form patties that are somewhere around ⅓ to ½ pound in weight. Just like any other burger, use a meat thermometer to ensure it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium-rare burger. Now, be prepared to take a bite of a juicy and smoky burger while you think about the smoked meat you plan to tackle next.