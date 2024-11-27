Here's Where To Find The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Bagel In NYC
Many people who are gluten-free have, at one point or another, tasted gluten-loaded bread items. Whether it be before they discovered their allergy or sensitivity or by mistake, having a sense of what you're missing only makes the switch to a gluten-free diet harder. There are plenty of GF options available today in grocery stores, but the hard truth is that some of these just don't compare to their wheat-based counterparts. Bagels are an especially difficult baked good to replicate without gluten, but if we expected anyone to nail it, it would be a bakery in New York. Tasting Table ranked 10 gluten-free bagels in NYC — for the best one, head to Pio Bagel.
Gluten-free goods usually stand apart from the real thing in looks and flavor. Since gluten is responsible for the rise in bread, it's common that GF breads and bagels turn out a bit smaller and flatter. Pio's GF bagel, however, would pass for a regular one based on looks. And, the striking similarities don't stop at the big and puffy exterior; the bagel has the distinctive crunch of a good bagel on the outside and leads to a thick and soft inside. Where some GF bagels have additives to make up for the lack of wheat, this bagel just has doughy, pillowy bagel.
Hacks for the best ever gluten-free bagel at home
Not in NYC? We've also covered the best bagel shops in every state; some of which may have gluten-free options. If you can't get your hands on a Pio's bagel, there are other ways to boost your store-bought GF bagels at home. Try mascarpone on your next bagel sandwich as an alternative to cream cheese; its richness might just make up for what your bagel lacks in flavor or texture. Or, use spinach and artichoke dip as a bagel topping — nobody would complain about that.
Although you're missing out on the gluten of the bread product itself, you can enjoy most of the common ingredients that go on top of a bagel. Perhaps what your at-home GF creations are missing are just some bagel topping combos that make it taste gourmet. Sun-dried tomato cream cheese with flaky salt is a slept-on duo, as is spicy salmon with everything bagel seasoning. Have no fear — there is hope for the gluten-free bagel!