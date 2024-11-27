Here's Where To Find The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Bagel In NYC

Many people who are gluten-free have, at one point or another, tasted gluten-loaded bread items. Whether it be before they discovered their allergy or sensitivity or by mistake, having a sense of what you're missing only makes the switch to a gluten-free diet harder. There are plenty of GF options available today in grocery stores, but the hard truth is that some of these just don't compare to their wheat-based counterparts. Bagels are an especially difficult baked good to replicate without gluten, but if we expected anyone to nail it, it would be a bakery in New York. Tasting Table ranked 10 gluten-free bagels in NYC — for the best one, head to Pio Bagel.

Advertisement

Gluten-free goods usually stand apart from the real thing in looks and flavor. Since gluten is responsible for the rise in bread, it's common that GF breads and bagels turn out a bit smaller and flatter. Pio's GF bagel, however, would pass for a regular one based on looks. And, the striking similarities don't stop at the big and puffy exterior; the bagel has the distinctive crunch of a good bagel on the outside and leads to a thick and soft inside. Where some GF bagels have additives to make up for the lack of wheat, this bagel just has doughy, pillowy bagel.