5 Delicious Toppings To Add Texture To PB&J Sandwiches

Few things are as satisfying as a simple sandwich made with homemade peanut butter and your favorite kind of jam. Whether toasted or made quickly standing over the kitchen sink, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, offering a quick bite that delivers the right balance of savory and sweet deliciousness.

While many eaters appreciate the chewy texture that an un-toasted sandwich can provide, other hungry snackers may appreciate the crunch of grilled bread slices and extra-crunchy peanut butter as a textural contrast to the jammy, fruit filling tucked inside the bread. This crunch adds a toothy bite to a basic recipe, but there are other ingredients you can quickly toss in between the bread slices to invite even more appeal to the classic comfort. From sweeter additions like fruit to more savory options like salty snacks, we have a few ideas you can try the next time you find yourself making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.