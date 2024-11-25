5 Delicious Toppings To Add Texture To PB&J Sandwiches
Few things are as satisfying as a simple sandwich made with homemade peanut butter and your favorite kind of jam. Whether toasted or made quickly standing over the kitchen sink, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, offering a quick bite that delivers the right balance of savory and sweet deliciousness.
While many eaters appreciate the chewy texture that an un-toasted sandwich can provide, other hungry snackers may appreciate the crunch of grilled bread slices and extra-crunchy peanut butter as a textural contrast to the jammy, fruit filling tucked inside the bread. This crunch adds a toothy bite to a basic recipe, but there are other ingredients you can quickly toss in between the bread slices to invite even more appeal to the classic comfort. From sweeter additions like fruit to more savory options like salty snacks, we have a few ideas you can try the next time you find yourself making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Coconut gives a taste of the tropics
If you've tried adding slices of banana to your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, banana chips can contribute a similarly sweet flavor and bring in extra crunch to your sandwich. To turn up the dial of flavors from the tropics, dried and toasted coconut can be easily sprinkled on top of bread that has been coated in peanut butter or jelly. Biting down on one of these sandwiches offers an intriguing texture that a typical PB&J won't provide.
Once you have the crunchy ingredients packed into your sandwich, you can also play with spices, seasonings, and sweeteners to create the kind of recipe your palate calls for. Swirls of agave syrup, cinnamon, and cocoa powder will keep this recipe in a sweeter lane, while sprinkles of turmeric and paprika powder will lean into a more earthy, savory direction. Feel free to experiment with chili, cumin, and lemongrass to season the coconut flakes before you introduce the pieces to your sandwich. You can roast the coconut flakes in coconut oil for added sweetness and crown your recipes with maple syrup for a final decadent flourish.
Build a savory snack with bacon
Live like a king — or like the actual King — and make yourself a knock off Fool's Gold Loaf, the kind of PB&J Elvis was known to love. Borrow inspiration from Italian bread that is stuffed with jelly, margarine, peanut butter, and fried bacon. And while this gastronomic creation is usually served deep fried, you don't necessarily have to take it that far.
A few strips of maple-cinnamon candied bacon can add that savory bite a gooey peanut butter and jelly sandwich calls for. You can play around with flavor profiles to pair hot honey or spicier jams with the sweetly made bacon. Cook bacon to your liking or season the pieces with garlic salt, chipotle powder, freshly ground pepper, or dried sriracha to add extra kick to your snack. Whether you place strips across the surface of bread or break up bacon pieces to crumble over your open-faced sandwich, the savory addition invites not only texture but also the right amount of salt to perk up a reliable standard.
Nuts add a touch of trail mix
Swapping out smooth peanut butter for crunchy can bring an easy bite to a quickly made sandwich, but using toasted nuts or store-bought trail mix can amplify this earthy eating experience and bring even more crunch to your meal. Roast the nuts of your choice and season them to your heart's content before sprinkling them on top of your jelly-topped toast. Whether you prefer toasted cashews that have been sweetened with honey or appreciate the smokiness of tamari almonds, dumping extra nuts into your sandwich takes little effort on your part.
Should you decide to roast an assortment of nuts, make more than what you think you'll need to make your sandwich. These toasted morsels can just as easily be used to crown bowls of oatmeal and dishes of yogurt. Culinary shortcuts are always encouraged, however, and handfuls of your favorite trail mix added to your sandwich can be equally enjoyable. If the trail mix has extra ingredients like chocolate or dried fruit, toss that into your sandwich, as well.
Sneak in some sweetness from dried fruit
Those with a sweet tooth may appreciate the crunch of dried or freeze-dried fruit tucked into a PB&J. Choose your favorite dried fruit or freeze-dried fruit to introduce to your sandwich, and enjoy both the added sweetness and crunchy layer these treats offer.
Alternate freshly sliced pieces of banana with dried mango and kiwi pieces or combine freeze-dried strawberries with spoonfuls of strawberry jam for a flavorful treat that edges towards dessert. With an assortment of fruit to pick from, you can experiment and set dried pineapple chips on top of spoonfuls of kiwi jam or nestle freeze-dried raspberries into the crunchy layer of peanut butter you have smoothed across buttered toast. A quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt is all you need to finish this beauty of a treat, or you can add powdered spices like ginger or cardamom and herbs like rosemary, mint, or basil for an intriguing depth of flavor. You can't easily make mistakes here, so let your cravings run this culinary show.
Invite crunchy snacks to your sandwich recipe
Snacks don't need to stay away from your sandwich. Invite your favorite crunchy, salty snacks into your next PB&J. Not only do potato chips and pieces of pretzels build texture into your PB&J, but the salty palate can liven up the jam and nut butter spreads you use. Pack herb-flavored chips into your sandwich for an earthier palate, or reach for sweet pieces of caramel popcorn should afternoon munchies strike. This is the kind of recipe where your cravings can take the wheel, and experimentation is encouraged.
Feel free to dump homemade Chex mix on top of your sandwich or use the broken chips found at the bottom of the package to line the inside of your lunch. Whether you prefer cheese-flavored chips or almond flour crackers, the items you tend to place on the side of sandwiches fit equally well into the main part of your toasted marvel. With so many options to choose from, this kind of recipe lends itself to a DIY table with dishes of snacks, jars of peanut butter, and spoons ready to scoop different kinds of jams and preserves onto golden, buttery pieces of bread. This sandwich spread is an instant party boost.