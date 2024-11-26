The Costco Hack To Get 20 Sirloin Steaks For Under $80

With thousands of items on its shelves, Costco can be a shopper's dream. Where else can you go for easy access to tons of everyday items in bulk, including massive cheese wheels, towering jars of peanut butter, and specialty wines?

But every Costco shopper likes a bargain, too and TikToker Kat Gao has the perfect hack for getting the most out of your Costco meat. She recommends buying giant slabs of sirloin for around $40 at Costco and then cutting them into individual steak slices at home. Her reason for doing this was as a hack to save money for a family barbecue. By slicing up two large sirloin slabs she got as many as 20 good-sized steak slices from the chunks of meat bought, making each steak about $4.

While your branch of Costco may not always have the exact cut that this TikToker bought — which seemed to be a vacuum packed sirloin cap; the general principle of buying a large cut of good-quality Costco beef to make smaller steaks out of is sound.

It works as a great hack not just for saving money, but also for meal prep. By cutting bigger slabs of sirloin into small pieces or small steaks, it makes it easy to freeze meat for later. It also makes party prep for a barbecue straightforward. Why not do as Kat Gao did and marinate a number of sliced steaks in a freezer bag filled with your favorite steak marinade flavors.