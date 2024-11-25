The Sweet Spread That Makes Cucumber Sandwiches Irresistible

Cucumber sandwiches have far more potential than just the unassuming tea snacks fans know and love (we even like adding cucumbers to our BLTs). To level up your cuke sando game, make it even tastier with a bit of peanut butter. It might seem like a confusing flavor pairing at first, but plenty of everyday cucumber recipes include peanut butter, including savory spring rolls with sticky peanut dipping sauce. When translated to the sandwich realm, crisp crunchy cucumbers meet nutty, slightly sweet peanut butter for an avant-garde flavor combination that's unexpectedly oh-so-right.

Classic cucumber sandwiches are served on white bread with mayo and cream cheese. When you add the PB, skip the mayo. But, you could totally add both cream cheese and peanut butter for a sweet-tangy bite loaded with richness and moisture. Spread one slice of bread with cream cheese and the other slice with PB for dimensional flavor. You could even get creative with different types of cream cheese to customize the flavor profile here, like honey walnut cream cheese for sweetness, or a more experimental smoked cream cheese or jalapeno cream cheese. Smooth or crunchy peanut butter work just as well, whichever mouthfeel you prefer.

In classic cucumber sandwich fashion, we recommend sticking to soft white bread with the crust cut off. The soft, pillowy texture lets those delicate really cucumbers shine. But, if you prefer a little more structure, feel free to toast the bread.

