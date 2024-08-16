The Veggie You Need To Start Slicing Up For Better BLTs

BLT sandwiches are already a well-balanced melody of ingredients — you have the salty flavor of crispy bacon combined with juicy tomato, fresh lettuce, and creamy mayo. This short list of ingredients allows for each component to shine through individually, while simultaneously complementing each other.

Straying away from this iconic combo may seem unnecessary, but as we have seen with the BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato), something extra can elevate the classic sandwich from tasty to crave-worthy. There are a lot of ways to build a better BLT sandwich, but one surprising ingredient you should try in your next BLT is fresh cucumber.

Cucumber doesn't immediately seem like an obvious choice for this sandwich. However, while the traditional BLT includes elements of juiciness, crispiness, and freshness, there is no source of crunchiness. A few slices of fresh cucumber bring in this new element, plus an extra dose of fresh, cool flavor. Cucumber and tomato are both in season during summer, so this is a great time to use the best type of tomato for a BLT combined with the freshest cucumber. Whether you're a vegetable lover or are trying to increase your veggie intake, this trick is a good way to up the fresh produce content in your sandwich. Also, cucumber and avocado go great together, so why not try a BLACT?