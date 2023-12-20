A Waffle Iron Is All You Need To Make Crispy Bacon Patties For BLTs
BLTs are a classic sandwich loved by many for their simple yet satisfying combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The key to a great BLT often lies in its bacon. And if you're a bacon enthusiast looking to add an extra oomph to your sandwich, consider transforming your bacon strips into a standout patty using a waffle iron. The idea is to move away from traditional bacon strips and create a more substantial bacon element in your BLT. There are a couple of ways to achieve this.
One method is to twist individual bacon strips, then coil them together to form a round patty. Another approach is to weave the bacon strips, crisscrossing them to create a square patty that holds together nicely. Once you've shaped your bacon into a patty, it's time to cook it in a waffle iron. This method is particularly effective because the waffle iron applies even pressure and heat, ensuring that your bacon patty doesn't unravel or get undone as it cooks. The shrinking process that naturally happens as the bacon sizzles is controlled, maintaining the integrity of your patty.
Place your bacon patty in the preheated waffle iron and close the lid gently. The waffle iron not only cooks the bacon evenly but also imparts a unique texture, thanks to its ridged design. Keep an eye on your bacon, letting it cook to the level of crispiness you prefer. Checking periodically will help you achieve that perfect crunch without overdoing it.
Assembling the BLT with your bacon patty
With your crispy bacon patty ready, it's time to assemble your BLT. Start with two slices of your favorite bread — toasted or grilled lightly for a bit of crunch. Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on one slice (or both), if you like. This creamy addition complements the crispiness of the bacon beautifully. Place a layer of fresh lettuce leaves on the mayo-spread slice. The lettuce not only adds a fresh, crunchy texture but also a refreshing taste that balances the richness of the bacon. Next, add your bacon patty. The bacon, now in patty form, becomes the star of the sandwich, offering a satisfying crunch and depth of flavor in every bite.
Top the bacon with slices of tomato. Choose tomatoes that are juicy and ripe, as they add a natural sweetness and moisture that contrasts well with the crispy bacon and toasted bread. Finally, cap it off with the other slice of bread and some more mayo if you like. This BLT, with its bacon transformed into a delectable patty using your waffle iron, takes the traditional sandwich to a new level. The bacon patty not only enhances the texture but also the overall flavor profile of the sandwich, making each bite a delightful experience. So, next time you're in the mood for a BLT, grab your waffle iron and elevate your bacon to a crispy, mouth-watering patty that makes your BLT anything but ordinary.