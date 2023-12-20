A Waffle Iron Is All You Need To Make Crispy Bacon Patties For BLTs

BLTs are a classic sandwich loved by many for their simple yet satisfying combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The key to a great BLT often lies in its bacon. And if you're a bacon enthusiast looking to add an extra oomph to your sandwich, consider transforming your bacon strips into a standout patty using a waffle iron. The idea is to move away from traditional bacon strips and create a more substantial bacon element in your BLT. There are a couple of ways to achieve this.

One method is to twist individual bacon strips, then coil them together to form a round patty. Another approach is to weave the bacon strips, crisscrossing them to create a square patty that holds together nicely. Once you've shaped your bacon into a patty, it's time to cook it in a waffle iron. This method is particularly effective because the waffle iron applies even pressure and heat, ensuring that your bacon patty doesn't unravel or get undone as it cooks. The shrinking process that naturally happens as the bacon sizzles is controlled, maintaining the integrity of your patty.

Place your bacon patty in the preheated waffle iron and close the lid gently. The waffle iron not only cooks the bacon evenly but also imparts a unique texture, thanks to its ridged design. Keep an eye on your bacon, letting it cook to the level of crispiness you prefer. Checking periodically will help you achieve that perfect crunch without overdoing it.