Here's The Worst Dried Fruit To Buy At Trader Joe's

Dried fruit is a convenient, shelf-stable snack that comes in handy when you need something tasty and filling to throw in your bag. However, it can cost a pretty penny for a tiny portion of dried apples or apricots. That's where Trader Joe's comes in clutch, once again, with its huge selection of dried fruit at the cheaper prices the grocery chain is known for. The store's shelves boast tropical and temperate fruits, with everything from spicy seasoned pineapple to freeze-dried blueberries. But while each offering is intriguing, not all of them are as good as they sound. Tasting Table's Samantha Maxwell tested 15 of Trader Joe's dried fruits and ranked them from worst to best, and the Australian red papaya is best left on the shelf.

Advertisement

It seems that once all that delectable juice is dried from papaya, the flesh turns rock-hard. Maybe Trader Joe's needs a lesson in how to choose ripe papaya so that the fruit remains somewhat soft after being dehydrated. Whatever the case, the texture is unpleasant, with some customers even saying they felt like they were going to break a tooth. There's no trace of fresh papaya's creamy texture, and many buyers weren't happy with the dried version's flavor either. Maybe we'd put our jaw through the workout if the flavor was out of this world. But this snack has none of the distinct sweetness of papaya or the tropical fruity taste.