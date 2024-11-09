Make Your Smoothies Even Creamer With One Canned Addition

If you're just making one smoothie, you can use about a quarter of a can of evaporated milk — and luckily, the opened can will last up to four days in the fridge, so you'll be able to dip into it again throughout the week. While using this ingredient will thicken your smoothie, you'll generally also want to add another element to create a drinkable final product. This can be yogurt, but it can also be water or juice, depending on the flavor of your beverage. In general, go for a half cup of your chosen liquid for every can of evaporated milk, and you can play with the ratio based on how many drinks you're making.

Advertisement

However, you can also start small, as even a little evaporated milk will make your smoothie smoother and creamier. If you want to err on the lighter side, go with two tablespoons for every cup of liquid. There are some smoothies that work better with evaporated milk than others. For example, it may not be the best addition to refreshing green vegetable smoothies, but it will work fabulously in our healthy black forest smoothie, as well as an orange cream smoothie or a spiced ginger cinnamon pear smoothie. It would also be a welcome addition to this frozen funky monkey banana mocha smoothie-style drink. However, if you want more sweetness beyond what you'll get from the fruit in your drink, throw in some honey, agave, or date syrup.

Advertisement

Evaporated milk is available in all grocery stores, with Carnation being the most recognized brand. However, you can also pick up an organic Whole Foods Market evaporated milk online, via Amazon.