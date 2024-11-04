The Trader Joe's Wine You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

From Two Buck Chuck to the private Reserve labels, the Trader Joe's wine aisle has quite the range of bottles for you to choose from — and, like everything else in the store, they're infamously cheap. Even the top tier Diamond Reserve wines at TJ's are under $20, but even so, that doesn't make your decision any easier, and especially not if you're a beginner. In fact, with so many options at so many different budgets and price ranges, your decision actually becomes harder in a lot of ways.

While it might be tempting, at Trader Joe's you don't have to just grab the cheapest bottle you can find and call it a day, because for just $1 or $2 more, you could have something much better suited to your palate — and that's especially true if you're shopping for the wine you are, based on your zodiac sign. Whether you're a Libra who couldn't make a decision if their life depended on it, or a Capricorn who always knows exactly what they want when they want it, there's a wine at Trader Joe's that's just waiting for you to discover it.

With as many Trader Joe's wine options as there are stars in the sky, you might as well let them decide for you. Keep reading to find out which Trader Joe's wine you'd be based on your zodiac sign, so you can stock up and start sipping ASAP.

