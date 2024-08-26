How Are Trader Joe's Margarita Wine Cocktails Made?

Taco Tuesday is a whole lot easier at Trader Joe's. Not only will you find everything you need in the frozen section — conveniently organized so that the chicken enchiladas and beef birria are right there under the salsa and jarred jalapeños — but you'll also find giant bottles of pre-made margaritas. Sold at just $14, these cocktails come in the flavors of strawberry and original lime. But, rather than being made from the usual, and all too often over-sweetened, margarita mix, Trader Joe's shook this version up with a 100% de agave wine.

What's agave wine? Agave wine is similar to tequila in that it's made from the same Blue Weber agave plant. Most of the processing is similar, too. But, rather than distilling the agave after it's been cooked, extracted, and fermented, the agave is actually filtered and fortified. This gives agave wine a similar flavor to tequila at a much lower ABV. The 100% de agave wine used in Trader Joe's margaritas is the highest quality made, giving them about the same alcohol per volume as a glass of wine.

Seeing the rise in popularity of low and no alcohol cocktails, Trader Joe's has found a way to provide a friendly alternative to its canned Everything But The Bartender classic lime margaritas — and there's all kinds of ways you can serve these wine cocktails up. Only, with these margaritas, you won't be left regretting that extra pour the next morning.