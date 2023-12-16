How To Tell If Ordering The Cheapest Wine At A Restaurant Is A Mistake

We're not all sommeliers, and while we might pretend like we're deeply contemplating our wine choice while out to eat, we all know we're just going to end up going with the cheapest option. However, that can be a real mistake. Depending on the restaurant you're dining at, and how seriously it takes its wines, you could end up regretting your decision — even if you ordered a comfortably-priced wine.

But, how does one decide whether or not they can trust an establishment's wine judgment? It's quite obvious, actually. In fact, it's essentially written out for you. To judge how seriously a restaurant takes its wine, look no further than the menu. In this case, however, it's not so much what they say about the wine, but what they don't say.

If you turn to the wine list and see that the wines by the glass are missing key information, such as the producer, consider yourself warned. Even if the grape variety is listed under the description, that restaurant probably doesn't consider wine a priority, and, more likely than not, you're going to be disappointed if you order the cheapest option.