The Forgotten 1950s Mac And Cheese Dish That Deserves A Comeback

It doesn't take a very long backward glance at some of the more bizarre retro foods from the 1950s to understand why modern foodies don't eat them anymore. Baked Alaska rules, but it's no mystery why Jell-O salads and bologna cake were phased out of the rotation. Still, there's one '50s-era culinary classic that we think deserves a proper comeback — and it's only as "off the wall" as the ingredients you choose to stir in.

We're talking about macaroni loaf, the party food and go-to entrée that once had a sure spot on the tables of the Nifty Fifties. Its rubber-brick aesthetic is soft around the edges and has a soft spot in our hearts. To make it, macaroni loaf starts with a basic Mornay roux-cheese sauce in a saucepan. Then, the macaroni is cooked in a separate pot of boiling water, the pasta and sauce are combined, and any desired mix-ins are stirred in. For the final pièce de résistance, the mixture gets transferred into a loaf pan or baking dish, pressed down firmly to compress, and baked in the oven over low heat to set the shape. Allow the loaf to sit for a few minutes before turning out onto a platter and slicing to serve. This retro recipe can be a great way to take boxed mac and cheese to the next level or use up leftover pasta.

