The Bun Swap You Need For Creamy, Craveable Slider Sandwiches
If you've got a big crowd to feed, it's hard to imagine better party food than good ol' sliders. The mini sandwiches have become a true staple at many large gatherings, thanks to their bite-sized dimensions and flavorful versatility — you can basically make them with any protein, and they're sure to taste delicious while easily catering to even the pickiest guests. But if most slider recipes to feed a crowd spotlight the meat and condiments nestled between the bread buns, today's tip focuses on the buns themselves. Or, better yet, the lack of them. For your next sliders, ditch the buns altogether and replace them with something much creamier: deviled eggs.
We first saw this brilliant swap in an Instagram video posted by Jason Ortynski (@jortskitchen), who credits Shihan Chowdhury (@chilipeppercooks) for the original idea. You take classic deviled eggs and sandwich in between them a cheesy hamburger patty, so creating the most craveable slider sandwich. The deviled eggs already come equipped with two condiments that we all love in a good burger (mustard and mayo), making this pairing the perfect match. The eggs also add the creaminess and carry a lot more flavor than bread would, ensuring proper finger-licking at the end.
Deviled egg sliders are just as customizable as the originals
The ability to be creative is one of the best parts of customizing recipes, especially when you're putting a new spin on an old favorite. If you're inspired by the idea for these deviled sliders, start with a small beef burger patty and let the filling of the deviled eggs match your cheeseburger preferences — mixing BBQ and hot sauce into the filling would certainly be our top choice, and don't forget that cheeseburger sliders aren't complete without sliced dill pickles.
If you're not feeling beefy, you can easily replace the protein in these unique appetizers. Try them as a twist on our Greek turkey burger sliders that feature a tzatziki sauce, the flavor of which you can imitate by swapping out mayo for Greek yogurt and adding dill when prepping the filling for the eggs. If you prefer fish as your choice of patty, our salmon sliders recipe was made for you. The salmon sandwiches are paired with a luscious avocado crema that you can use to fill the egg halves. Don't worry about the yolks — mix them into the crema or repurpose them in one of our 15 creative ways to use hard-boiled egg yolks.