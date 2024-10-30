The Bun Swap You Need For Creamy, Craveable Slider Sandwiches

If you've got a big crowd to feed, it's hard to imagine better party food than good ol' sliders. The mini sandwiches have become a true staple at many large gatherings, thanks to their bite-sized dimensions and flavorful versatility — you can basically make them with any protein, and they're sure to taste delicious while easily catering to even the pickiest guests. But if most slider recipes to feed a crowd spotlight the meat and condiments nestled between the bread buns, today's tip focuses on the buns themselves. Or, better yet, the lack of them. For your next sliders, ditch the buns altogether and replace them with something much creamier: deviled eggs.

We first saw this brilliant swap in an Instagram video posted by Jason Ortynski (@jortskitchen), who credits Shihan Chowdhury (@chilipeppercooks) for the original idea. You take classic deviled eggs and sandwich in between them a cheesy hamburger patty, so creating the most craveable slider sandwich. The deviled eggs already come equipped with two condiments that we all love in a good burger (mustard and mayo), making this pairing the perfect match. The eggs also add the creaminess and carry a lot more flavor than bread would, ensuring proper finger-licking at the end.