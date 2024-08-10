15 Creative Ways To Use Hard-Boiled Egg Yolks

You've likely baked a cookie recipe with egg yolks in the past, but chances are it wasn't made with already hard-boiled egg yolks. Although it might sound downright odd, shaved hard-boiled egg yolks are the secret to making a delicious batch of cookies. The center of the egg is made up of a ton of fat, which will add to the richness of your cookies and help keep them extra moist.

You'll want to break up the egg yolks with a fork before spooning them into your batter. You could even take it a step further and mash or puree the yolks in a food processor before using them in your recipe; this will drastically reduce the chances of finding a giant hunk of egg yolk when biting your cookie.

There are a variety of cookie types that can be improved by using this hack. In general, though, it's recommended you stick to recipes where you're looking for shortness (like a shortbread) rather than elasticity (like a chewy chocolate chip cookie). This is because in addition to locking in moisture, the egg yolks will prevent gluten from tightening too much, which keeps the consistency short.