Your Cheeseburger Sliders Aren't Complete Without Sliced Dill Pickles

Many a fashionista will swear that it's the added accessories that turn a basic outfit into a show-stopping ensemble. And the same rule goes for burgers, whether they be skinny smash burgers, handcrafted versions made with fancy wagyu, or cute sheet pan sliders prepped at home. For what is a basic beef patty without the bells and whistles of a meltingly gooey layer of cheese, sweet dollop of ketchup, and scattering of piquant diced onion? It's the toppings that maketh the perfect slider and there's one particular burger adornment that should never be missed when gussying up your hot sandwich with all the trimmings; sliced dill pickles. These crunchy little guys complete a slider by lending it a tangy flavor and a crunchy layer of texture.

Dill pickles are simply cucumbers that have been pickled in a concoction made of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices to help preserve them. Jarred in spears, lengths, and slices, these briny beauties are zingy, fresh-tasting, and acidic. It's this sweet and sour characteristic that teams perfectly with the richness of a ground beef patty and cuts through the heaviness of the cheese, creating flavorful layers. Furthermore, pickles lend sliders a tangy crunch that complements the yielding characteristic of the tender patty and gooey cheese, resulting in a satisfyingly textured bite.