Your Cheeseburger Sliders Aren't Complete Without Sliced Dill Pickles
Many a fashionista will swear that it's the added accessories that turn a basic outfit into a show-stopping ensemble. And the same rule goes for burgers, whether they be skinny smash burgers, handcrafted versions made with fancy wagyu, or cute sheet pan sliders prepped at home. For what is a basic beef patty without the bells and whistles of a meltingly gooey layer of cheese, sweet dollop of ketchup, and scattering of piquant diced onion? It's the toppings that maketh the perfect slider and there's one particular burger adornment that should never be missed when gussying up your hot sandwich with all the trimmings; sliced dill pickles. These crunchy little guys complete a slider by lending it a tangy flavor and a crunchy layer of texture.
Dill pickles are simply cucumbers that have been pickled in a concoction made of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices to help preserve them. Jarred in spears, lengths, and slices, these briny beauties are zingy, fresh-tasting, and acidic. It's this sweet and sour characteristic that teams perfectly with the richness of a ground beef patty and cuts through the heaviness of the cheese, creating flavorful layers. Furthermore, pickles lend sliders a tangy crunch that complements the yielding characteristic of the tender patty and gooey cheese, resulting in a satisfyingly textured bite.
Sliced pickles are the perfect size for sliders
Pre-cut rounds of pickles are the ideal shape and size to fit neatly onto a slider. Go for a single disc to create a contained little sandwich that can be eaten neatly in a couple of bites or pile them high for a messier munch. Making sliders for a crowd? Serve the pickles separately, along with other toppings, to allow your guests to layer up a perfectly personalized ratio of sweet and crunchy gherkin to flame-grilled beef. Your burger bar will give every diner the chance to go heavy on the pickles, if they're so inclined, and assemble a customized slider with their favorite sauces. Better yet, if you make your dill pickles yourself you'll be able to adapt the flavors in the pickling spices to your liking by adjusting the amount of allspice, cloves, mustard seeds, and even Old Bay.
Finally, it's worth noting that dill pickles are vegetables. Yes, these cucumber slices may be steeped in pickling liquor that contains sugar, but they still count as a veggie and boast many dietary benefits. For example, pickles are high in the antioxidant beta-carotene — which boasts numerous benefits such as potentially improved cognition and lowered risk of heart disease — and they can also curb sugar spikes, courtesy of the vinegar that they soak up. Some fermented varieties of dill pickle also aid digestion, which means these vinegary cukes provide extra nutrition as well as a tangy flavor and zingy balance to burgers.