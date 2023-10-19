Old Bay Is The Classic Ingredient That Will Give Your Pickles A Kick

A champion among condiments, the pickle offers briny relief to food that is either too spicy, too sweet, or too bland to enjoy. While it can be a joy to make your own pickles, it's just as delightful to doctor up a jar of the store-bought stuff. With just a tablespoon of spices, you can transform something generic into something truly unique. One wonderful way to add flavor to a standard bunch of pickles is to add in some Old Bay seasoning.

Mildly sweet with just enough heat to keep it interesting, Old Bay can supercharge any average pickle with its signature flavor. Why does this classic spice blend complement a pickled vegetable so well? Much of it has to do with the specific spices packed into the mix, many of which are traditional pickling spices. Allspice, cloves, mustard, cinnamon, and ginger are ingredients not only found in a pickling spice blend but also in Old Bay. So, while it's often considered a partner to Chesapeake bay seafood, Old Bay can make pickles the perfect snack or side.