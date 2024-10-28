Your Blackstone Griddle Is Key For An Ooey-Gooey Grilled Cheese
There are few foods with a simplicity-to-reward ratio as high as grilled cheese. Usually not much more than bread, cheese, and heat, it is one of life's most comforting, classic foods. Our ultimate grilled cheese recipe never leads us astray, but sometimes variety can be the spice of life, not only in terms of ingredients but also in cooking methods. We're adding a Blackstone griddle to our hacks for a grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner, as it's the perfect cooking apparatus to create an ooey-gooey grilled cheese.
We previously recommended throwing a grilled cheese on a grill, and now we highly suggest you take your grilled cheese a step further by making it on a Blackstone griddle. A Blackstone griddle is the perfect all-around tool for not only making the sandwich itself but for cooking other ingredients you want to add, like these additions to elevate your grilled cheese.
There are plenty of mistakes to avoid according to Blackstone, but we can assure you that grilling delicious, cheesy sandwiches will never be one of them. The beauty of using a Blackstone griddle for grilled cheese is that there will be fewer items to clean as you won't need multiple pots and pans or cooking devices.
How to use your Blackstone griddle for next level grilled cheeses
Due to its large, flat surface area, there's ample space to cook multiple items at once, so you can caramelize onions while sauteeing mushrooms in thyme and butter or lightly charring peppers like jalapeños in the same place where you'll cook the sandwich. Once those items have been cooked and removed, you can place the grilled cheese directly in all those leftover cooking bits, which will impart more flavor to the bread. We've already preached that bacon grease is the secret to the best grilled cheese, and that's never been easier than on a Blackstone griddle. You can make an amazing bacon-filled grilled cheese by first cooking the bacon on the Blackstone, then assembling and grilling your sandwich in that glorious leftover bacon fat.
If you own a Blackstone griddle with a hood, use that to speed up the process of melting the cheese on open-faced sandwiches with each slice of bread separated and topped with cheese (and any other fillings you're using), like the stunning combination of fillings in our blackberry grilled cheese with prosciutto and sage recipe. You can skip the extra cooking methods like steaming and oven baking in this chicken and broccoli pesto grilled cheese recipe and rely solely on your Blackstone griddle by cooking everything on the griddle instead, with less mess and more time to enjoy your delectable creation. When you're finished, check out our tips for how to properly clean your Blackstone griddle.