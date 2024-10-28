Your Blackstone Griddle Is Key For An Ooey-Gooey Grilled Cheese

There are few foods with a simplicity-to-reward ratio as high as grilled cheese. Usually not much more than bread, cheese, and heat, it is one of life's most comforting, classic foods. Our ultimate grilled cheese recipe never leads us astray, but sometimes variety can be the spice of life, not only in terms of ingredients but also in cooking methods. We're adding a Blackstone griddle to our hacks for a grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner, as it's the perfect cooking apparatus to create an ooey-gooey grilled cheese.

We previously recommended throwing a grilled cheese on a grill, and now we highly suggest you take your grilled cheese a step further by making it on a Blackstone griddle. A Blackstone griddle is the perfect all-around tool for not only making the sandwich itself but for cooking other ingredients you want to add, like these additions to elevate your grilled cheese.

There are plenty of mistakes to avoid according to Blackstone, but we can assure you that grilling delicious, cheesy sandwiches will never be one of them. The beauty of using a Blackstone griddle for grilled cheese is that there will be fewer items to clean as you won't need multiple pots and pans or cooking devices.