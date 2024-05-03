Make Your Grilled Cheese Official And Throw It On The Grill This Summer

As backyard barbecue season ramps up, burgers, steaks, and sausages are prime grilling candidates. However, meat isn't the only thing that benefits from charred grill marks and a smoky flavor. True to their name, grilled cheese sandwiches are a delicious option for inaugurating your grill this summer. While you may be used to making grilled cheese sandwiches on the stove, actually grilling a grilled cheese sandwich makes for a major flavor, texture, and presentation upgrade.

The grates will impart beautiful marks while also toasting and adding a nice charred flavor to your bread. And the open fire will infuse an inimitable smokiness to complement the savory, charred bread and creamy richness of the cheese. The key to grilling a grilled cheese is low and slow cooking so that the cheese will melt at the same rate that the bread toasts. Therefore, you'll preheat the grill to medium heat – between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit — while you prepare the bread and grate the cheese.

The usual grilled cheese preparation steps still apply, including spreading butter or mayonnaise on the outside of each slice. You can either assemble the sandwich before placing it on the grill or place each slice of bread on the grill butter-side down before spreading cheese on one slice of bread. Whichever method you choose, you'll close the grill to melt the cheese and toast the bread for five to eight minutes. Some recipes recommend grilling both bread slices first, assembling the sandwich, then grilling it a second time to melt the cheese.