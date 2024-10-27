13 Delicious Mediterranean Egg Dishes To Try At Least Once
Eggs have to be one of the most versatile ingredients out there, with so many delicious ways to prepare them. Whether you're baking a decadent cake or whipping up an omelet, eggs are an essential part of so many much-loved dishes all over the world. And one place where eggs truly shine is in the vibrant cuisine of the Mediterranean. Known for their bold, fresh flavors and nutritious ingredients, Mediterranean recipes have a knack for transforming simple ingredients into something unique and totally tasty.
Today, we're serving up 13 mouth-watering Mediterranean egg dishes that we highly recommend giving a try. If you're looking for something quick and simple, there are plenty of options that fit the bill. Think Mediterranean-style scrambled eggs, or an easy sheet-pan egg and veggie bake. Equally, if you're in the mood to cook something a little more impressive, you won't be left short of ideas. From the spicy kick of eggs fra diavolo to the comforting blend of herbs and spinach in spanakopita egg muffins, this selection of dishes highlights the diverse and deeply flavorful nature of Mediterranean cuisine. So, browse through and grab yourself some inspiration for your next egg-based breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
1. Mediterranean lentil frittata
A Mediterranean lentil frittata is a fantastic way to enjoy a hearty, protein-packed meal with a blend of rich flavors. Lentils are a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, and here they bring an earthy taste and satisfying texture. Of course, no frittata would be complete without eggs, which provide a wonderful light, fluffy base for the veggies and lentils.
To make this dish, you'll first need to whisk up the eggs, along with some herbs like parsley and mint, and crumbled feta cheese if desired. When it comes to veggies, first select a medley of your choice. Some fantastic options include onion, zucchini, and bell peppers. And of course, remember to toss your colorful veggie selection with some canned lentils (brown or green will work best) for an extra bite. One method is to saute the veg in an oven-proof skillet before pouring over the egg mixture and baking everything until set. Or, simply sprinkle the veg and lentils on top after partially baking the egg mixture in the skillet, and pop the skillet back in the oven until the veg is tender. It's a hassle-free dish that's easy to prepare, packed with goodness, and full of flavor.
2. Roman deviled eggs
You're likely familiar with the creamy, tangy flavors and elegant appearance of modern deviled eggs. But did you know that this beloved appetizer has its roots in ancient Rome? Eggs were deemed a delicacy, often served boiled and topped with a spicy sauce as an appetizer at Roman banquets. In the 13th century, the process of stuffing the hollowed egg whites with the blended, seasoned yolks came about, and by the 15th century, the stuffed eggs, which often incorporated ingredients like raisins and cheese, became a medieval staple. Interestingly, the term "deviled" was not commonly used until the late 1700s, referring more to the spicy nature of the classic stuffed eggs.
Today, deviled eggs are often made with mustard and mayonnaise, but these ancient Rome-inspired deviled eggs feature both traditional Roman ingredients and modern Mediterranean flavors. As expected, we start by boiling and peeling the eggs, before separating the yolks from the whites. Then, mash the yolks up with Greek yogurt, honey, lemon juice, cumin, salt, and black pepper to create a beautifully creamy, tangy mixture. Stir in chopped dates, pine nuts, and mint for added sweetness, crunch, and freshness, and spoon this flavorful mixture back into the boiled egg whites.
This is a fantastically unique take on the classic bite-sized snack, perfect for any Mediterranean-inspired meal or gathering. Try pairing your Roman deviled eggs with olives, cured meats, crackers, cheeses, and perhaps a chilled glass of your favorite white wine.
3. Shakshuka
A beloved dish that has gained global popularity for its rich, vibrant flavors and comforting simplicity, Shakshuka features poached eggs simmered in a spicy tomato-based sauce. Originating from North Africa but widely enjoyed across the Mediterranean, shakshuka is incredibly easy to make and open to customization.
To create your own shakshuka, a great place to start is by sautéing diced onions and bell peppers in olive oil in an oven-proof skillet until softened. You could also add any other veggies you have on hand at this point. Then, add minced garlic and any spices of choice, such as cumin, paprika, and red pepper flakes. Next come the tomatoes. You can either use canned crushed tomatoes, or fresh diced ones here. Some recipes also include tomato sauce. Whichever you opt for, stir the tomatoes in, then let the sauce simmer and reduce a little. Now, you can make small wells in the sauce mixture, and crack the eggs directly into these, before baking until the whites are cooked through and the yolks are nice and jammy.
A sprinkle of fresh cilantro or parsley over the top adds color and a fresh burst of freshness, while a scattering of feta cheese adds a creamy tang that complements the sweetness of the tomatoes beautifully. For the ultimate shakshuka experience, serve the dish straight from the skillet, perhaps accompanied by crusty bread or a warm pita to soak up that delicious savory tomato sauce.
4. Mediterranean-style scrambled eggs
If you're a fan of scrambled eggs and fancy elevating your next breakfast with the help of a few basic ingredients, this Mediterranean-style scrambled eggs recipe will provide all the inspiration you need. The technique here is to combine eggs with nutritious vegetables, fragrant herbs, and creamy cheese for a simple, yet satisfying meal.
First, saute some veggies, like green onions and bell peppers, in a generous amount of butter. Oregano makes a great addition here, too. Then, crack the eggs into the pan with a medley of other Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. We love to use chopped cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, and crumbled feta cheese, but there's certainly room for a little of your own creativity. Try adding some spinach or kale for extra green goodness, or even some finely diced chorizo for a richer smoky taste.
After stirring and cooking for a few minutes, your Mediterranean-style scrambled eggs will be set and ready to serve. Finish with a sprinkle of fresh herbs, and serve with a side of buttery toasted bread. A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice wouldn't go amiss, either.
5. Caprese frittata
Caprese salad makes a frequent appearance on Italian restaurant menus and family dinner tables alike, packed with fresh and vibrant ingredients. We think that combining the harmonious flavors and textures of juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cheese, and fragrant basil with protein-rich eggs is a no-brainer.
Making a Caprese frittata involves filling and/or topping that classic baked egg mixture with sweet and tangy cherry tomatoes that have been roasted with garlic, basil, and oregano. Of course, sliced mozzarella is thrown into the mix too, which melts into the egg wonderfully as it bakes, adding a rather dreamy gooey, creamy texture to the frittata. You could even whisk some pesto with the eggs before adding them to the skillet.
Once it's out of the oven, let the frittata cool slightly before adding your toppings. Arugula and fresh basil are great for adding extra freshness and color. For added Caprese salad vibes, a drizzle of balsamic glaze would work brilliantly, too. Now all that's left to do is get slicing and serving, perhaps with some warm crusty bread.
6. Sun dried tomato and feta muffins
Sun-dried tomatoes are a valued ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine, with their distinct sweet-tart flavor transforming the taste of countless dishes. One delicious way to use these little red gems is to incorporate them into a classic egg muffin alongside creamy feta cheese. These bite-sized savory treats are perfect for meal prepping, quick breakfasts, or on-the-go snacks.
To make sun-dried tomato and feta muffins, first combine your dry ingredients. That's flour, baking soda, salt, and pepper. We recommend using "00" flour, a staple in Italian cooking. This is ground more finely than standard all-purpose flour, yielding a tender texture, while also being higher in protein and lower in gluten. Next up, you can add the sun-dried tomatoes and feta to the flour mixture and toss everything well. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, milk, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and basil, then tip in the dry ingredient mixture and gently stir to form a batter. This can then be transferred to a lined muffin pan, ready for baking.
These muffins are also super easy to put your own twist on. Other ingredients that would work fantastically alongside the feta and tomatoes include spinach, olives, green onion, or bell pepper, as well as other Mediterranean-inspired herbs like oregano or thyme.
7. Spanakopita egg muffins
These egg muffins are a fun and portable version of the classic Greek spinach pie, packed with all the traditional flavors of spanakopita in a convenient, protein-rich form. Combining spinach, feta cheese, and aromatic herbs, they make a nutritious and flavorful breakfast or snack.
Spanakopita typically consists of a creamy, herbed spinach and feta filling encased in crisp filo pastry. For these muffins, we skip the pastry, bringing in eggs and focusing on the Mediterranean-inspired flavors of the pie filling. To make the spanakopita muffin batter, combine eggs, baking powder, salt, and black pepper in a mixing bowl. You can also add your favorite herbs and spices, such as oregano and paprika. Once this is nicely whisked up, add frozen chopped spinach, finely diced onion, parsley, mint, minced garlic, and crumbled feta.
Fill greased muffin cups with the egg mixture and bake until the eggs are set and the tops are lightly golden. For a nod to the traditional recipe, you can also create a filo pastry base, by layering it into the muffin cups before pouring in the egg mixture. Once cooled, these spanakopita egg muffins are easy to store and reheat, so they're a fantastic meal prep option.
8. Eggs fra diavolo
Eggs fra diavolo is a bold and spicy Mediterranean dish that takes its inspiration from the fiery Italian sauce — "fra diavolo", and it's perfect for anyone who likes their meals to have a bit of a kick. The sauce has a tomato and onion base, along with plenty of garlic, herbs, white wine, and chile peppers, and it makes an amazing accompaniment to the humble egg.
First, prepare the fra diavolo sauce by sautéing diced onion, garlic, and fresh chile until softened. Then, add canned tomatoes and tomato paste, before seasoning to taste with salt. You might also need to add a splash of water to thin out the sauce a little. Once it's simmered and those amazing flavors have melded nicely, the sauce is ready to meet the eggs, and there are a couple of different ways to introduce them.
Some recipes opt to transfer the sauce mixture to a casserole dish before making small wells, cracking the eggs in, and baking in the oven. Alternatively, you can add fried hard-boiled eggs into the simmering sauce. That's right — the eggs are first boiled and peeled, before frying them in olive oil to get the outsides beautifully golden and crisp. Whichever method you go for, finish your eggs fra diavolo with a generous scattering of fresh herbs, like basil, parsley, or mint, before dunking in a hunk of your favorite bread.
9. Pesto eggs
This next dish is one that's taken TikTok by storm, and it's not hard to see why. The concept of pesto eggs is incredibly simple, but it's a truly mouth-watering flavor combination that works together irrefutably well.
Start by heating a tablespoon or two of your favorite basil pesto in a nonstick pan instead of using traditional cooking oil or butter. Once the pesto is warmed, crack the eggs into the pan, letting them cook in that glorious herbaceous sauce. As the eggs fry, the pesto will create a crispy base around the edges of the whites. Cook the eggs to your liking — whether that's sunny-side up or with completely firm yolks. You can even scramble them if desired.
You'll find that the richness of the eggs pairs beautifully with the garlicky, nutty, and cheesy flavors of the pesto, making an incredibly moreish final dish. Serve your pesto eggs over toasted sourdough to create an epic brunch plate. You can also top them with cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, crumbled feta, or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for added Mediterranean vibes.
10. Mediterranean-style egg salad
Typically made with rich, creamy ingredients like mayo and mustard, egg salad is a firm favorite for filling sandwiches and wraps. But, this recipe can also be adapted into something a little healthier, with the help of some tasty Mediterranean-inspired ingredients.
To make a Mediterranean-style egg salad, first hard-boil and peel some eggs. You can either slice them into halves or chop them up more finely, before tossing these with your other salad ingredients. Which veggies and flavorings you add is very much open to your interpretation. Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and red onion all work wonderfully as crunchy elements, while Greek yogurt, olive oil, and feta cheese are great for adding some creaminess. When it comes to herbs, dill, parsley, basil, or mint would add plenty of freshness and flavor. For a bit of spice, sprinkle some crushed red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, or sumac into the salad, which will add plenty of depth and warmth.
You can serve this Mediterranean-style egg salad over a bed of leafy greens, in a pita pocket, or alongside other foods like falafel or hummus. It's a must-try dish that strikes the perfect balance between freshness and wholesome flavors.
11. Mediterranean-style quiche
The vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean lend themselves particularly well to a quiche. This satisfying dish combines the rich, custardy texture of an egg-based quiche filling with a medley of colorful veggies and rich cheeses, for a versatile meal that's easy to make and packed with savory goodness.
First, prepare a basic quiche dough, or save time by using a store-bought crust. For a lighter option, you can even skip the pastry altogether and make it crustless. Next, saute your veggies in olive oil. Onion, zucchini, tomato, and mushroom would be great choices, and don't skip the garlic, either! If you'd like to add some greens, such as spinach or kale, wilt these into the hot veggie mixture towards the end of cooking. Season your vegetable medley with salt, pepper, and any Mediterranean herbs of choice, like oregano or basil, before adding it to your prepared crust or greased pie dish.
Now you can prepare the egg mixture by whisking eggs with milk, crumbled feta, and shredded cheddar cheese. Pour this over the veg, and the quiche is ready to go in the oven. Bake the quiche until it's golden and set in the center, letting it cool slightly before slicing and serving. It's fantastic to enjoy alongside a fresh salad, warming bowl of soup, or dollop of creamy potato salad.
12. Sheet pan eggs and veggies
There are few dishes as convenient and simple as a sheet-pan dinner, and this Mediterranean-inspired meal is as healthy as it is flavorful. With minimal effort, you'll have a delicious combination of caramelized roasted veggies and perfectly baked eggs, ready to serve with your sides of choice.
To begin, preheat your oven and slice up an assortment of Mediterranean vegetables. Bell peppers and onions are a natural choice, but feel free to use what you have to hand. Toss these with a good glug of olive oil and some spices such as cumin and za'atar, and arrange them on a large sheet pan. Roast the veggies in the oven until they're tender and slightly caramelized. Next, use a spoon to create some gaps in the layer of veg. This is where you'll crack in the eggs. Return the sheet pan to the oven and bake until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still soft. Another option is to beat the eggs before pouring them over the roasted vegetables, so you have an even layer of fluffy baked egg across the whole sheet pan.
Fresh herbs and crumbled feta make a great garnish to finish this dish. Ultimately, this has to be one of the most customizable dishes in our lineup, so feel free to adapt the toppings to your taste.
13. Mediterranean egg bites
Another take on the beloved egg muffin, these Mediterranean egg bites are light and healthy, yet protein-packed and satisfying. Cottage cheese adds an amazing fluffy texture, while olives give the bites a briny hit.
Pop eggs, cottage cheese, parsley, and salt into a mixing bowl and use an immersion blender to combine everything until super smooth and frothy. You can also use a jug blender if desired. Distribute the egg mixture between greased muffin cups before adding the fillings. We love to use sliced olives, roasted red pepper, crumbled feta cheese, and capers. Once these have been divided between the cups, bake everything until the mixture is set and risen.
As with most of these Mediterranean delights, customizing the ingredients to your taste is no problem. Other vegetable add-ins that would complement the eggs and cottage cheese brilliantly include cherry tomatoes, green onions, spinach, and artichoke hearts. Or, to amp up the herbaceous flavor, try blitzing some pesto into the egg mixture.