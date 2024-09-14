Fry Your Eggs In This Herby Sauce For Maximum Flavor In Every Bite
Run out of interesting ways to cook fried eggs but need to hit your protein macros? We've got a delicious tip to help you rustle up half a dozen more huevos every morning that couldn't be easier; fry them sunny side up in a couple of tablespoons of savory bright pesto to create a mean green breakfast with an inviting aroma.
Store-bought pesto (a blend of pine nuts, basil, garlic, parmesan, and olive oil) is perfect for stirring through hot pasta, mixing into creamy dips or even incorporating into salad dressings, which is why you'll likely have a leftover jar of the good stuff in your fridge. All you need to do to make an unforgettable serving of fried eggs is dollop a spoonful of this intensely aromatic herby sauce into your dry skillet, allow it to loosen in the heat and crack in your eggs (you won't need to add any fat to the pan because pesto already contains a generous glug of oil). Once your eggs are set to your liking, flip them over or place a lid over them and allow the yolks to finish cooking on a gentle heat, guaranteeing that they stay soft and jammy in the center with a crispy, frilly edge. To serve, place your herby eggs on toasted sourdough or a warmed tortilla. Spoon over more pesto, sprinkle on some toasted sesame seeds, and finish with a touch of fresh Parmesan if you want to get fancy.
Personalize your pesto with pine nuts and parm
Making your own pesto to fry your eggs in is a game changer because you can adjust the ratio of each ingredient to your preference. For example, add more cheese for a saltier, umami-packed vibe or use different greens, like cilantro, arugula, or even mint to create a customized herbaceous condiment. The brilliant thing about preparing pesto is that it's mostly an assembly job. Simply place your garlic and toasted nuts in a processor and whiz them up before adding your herbs, oil and cheese. This technique will ensure the chunkier elements of your pesto are ground into smaller pieces before you add your delicate herbs that require only a short sharp burst in the machine to retain their natural oils and aroma. Add more oil (or even a dash of ice water) for a looser pesto or keep the EVOO to a minimum to produce a thicker, textured sauce.
Your pesto will keep for up to two weeks in the fridge if you cover it with extra oil. However, you can boost its lifespan by months if you freeze it in an ice cube tray. Then you can pull out a single cube and place it straight into your hot pan until it defrosts, allowing you to enjoy fragrant herby eggs every morning without any waste.