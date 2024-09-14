Fry Your Eggs In This Herby Sauce For Maximum Flavor In Every Bite

Run out of interesting ways to cook fried eggs but need to hit your protein macros? We've got a delicious tip to help you rustle up half a dozen more huevos every morning that couldn't be easier; fry them sunny side up in a couple of tablespoons of savory bright pesto to create a mean green breakfast with an inviting aroma.

Store-bought pesto (a blend of pine nuts, basil, garlic, parmesan, and olive oil) is perfect for stirring through hot pasta, mixing into creamy dips or even incorporating into salad dressings, which is why you'll likely have a leftover jar of the good stuff in your fridge. All you need to do to make an unforgettable serving of fried eggs is dollop a spoonful of this intensely aromatic herby sauce into your dry skillet, allow it to loosen in the heat and crack in your eggs (you won't need to add any fat to the pan because pesto already contains a generous glug of oil). Once your eggs are set to your liking, flip them over or place a lid over them and allow the yolks to finish cooking on a gentle heat, guaranteeing that they stay soft and jammy in the center with a crispy, frilly edge. To serve, place your herby eggs on toasted sourdough or a warmed tortilla. Spoon over more pesto, sprinkle on some toasted sesame seeds, and finish with a touch of fresh Parmesan if you want to get fancy.