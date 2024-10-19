The Smoked Spice Your Store-Bought Queso Has Been Needing

Who doesn't love a big bowl of queso? As a chip dip, a mix-in for a mac and cheese recipe, or even bulked up with a topping of hearty protein, there isn't much queso can't do. With so many store-bought queso brands available, it's even easier to simply pop open a can or jar and start enjoying it. Of course, there are also a variety of ingredients that will level up your queso to bring basic flavors to grand new heights. The next time you grab your favorite store-bought queso, such as a Tostitos Queso Variety Pack on Amazon, add a helping of smoked paprika into the mix for the ultimate boost of flavor.

Smoked paprika makes an excellent addition to your store-bought queso because it brings the right balance of heat and spice along with a uniquely smoky flavor. The difference between regular and smoked paprika comes down to the level of boldness in the spice, and with a jar of store-bought queso, bolder is better! What's more, adding a dash of smoked paprika opens up the flavor of your queso to even more fun additions and recipe possibilities, such as queso fundido and more.