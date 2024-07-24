5 Hearty Protein Toppings To Bulk Up Your Store-Bought Queso
"Queso" technically just means "cheese" in Spanish but, in the world of Tex-Mex cuisine, it means so much more. While it's full name is "chile con queso", the dip is colloquially known simply as queso and has almost as many variations as there are cattle in Texas. Queso purists will say that typical chile con queso isn't much more than Velveeta cheese melted down with canned green chiles and diced tomatoes. However, queso can take on white, yellow, or even orange hues depending on the type of cheese that gets melted down, not to mention the different add-ins and toppings that can dot queso like confetti.
While there are plenty of tips you need for perfect homemade queso, sometimes it's best to leave it to the professionals and lean on store-bought queso dip. Doing this allows you to focus on the extras, like what to serve alongside it and, even more so, what to add to the queso to make it really stand out from the crowd. One of the easiest ways to bulk up your store-bought queso is to top it with a hearty protein, and we've rounded up the best options.
Bet on bacon for a queso bonus
Bacon makes everything better. Whether you fry it on the stovetop or bake until crispy in the oven, bacon is one of those special ingredients whose smell announces itself to your guests as soon as they walk in the door. While there are 21 types of bacon you should know about, when topping queso, simple is best. Select a thick-cut, uncured bacon with more meat than fat or, if you're feeling fancy, seek out bacon lardons. Applewood-smoked bacon has a lightly sweet, smoked flavor that would add a hint of smokiness to your store-bought queso.
Cook the bacon until crispy, pat off any excess grease with a paper towel, then let it cool slightly. From there, cut it into thin strips, or go old-school and crumble it all up with your hands. Scallions would complement the bacon, adding a bit more texture and crisp freshness to the store-bought queso. Simply slice them thinly and sprinkle on top of the bacon, letting them mix into the queso as people dip their chips into the bowl.
Andouille sausage brings a Cajun twist
Andouille sausage has origins in France, but if you were to ask to someone from Louisiana, they'd proudly claim it at their own Cajun creation since southern andouille sausage is different from the French original. Made from pork, andouille is a spicy sausage that gets its heat from cayenne pepper and is typically also seasoned with onion and garlic. Although it's frequently used in New Orleans dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, andouille would make an excellent topping to store-bought queso dip with its smokey, spicy, porky goodness.
Andouille is largely sold pre-cooked, making it a quick and delicious option to give your store-bought queso a hearty, protein-filled pop of flavor. You can sear it off in a skillet, simmer it in water for about 10 minutes, cook it in the oven, or even heat it up in a microwave. We recommend slicing it in half lengthwise, then slicing those halves into half-moon shapes to make them easier to eat when dipping into the queso.
Add chorizo to chile con queso, por favor
Chorizo, another branch of the sausage family tree, would make a fantastic addition to chile con queso as it's packed with both protein and flavor. There are differences between Spanish and Mexican chorizo, but we think either option would make a great topping for store-bought queso. Spanish chorizo is a fully-cooked, cured pork sausage loaded with paprika and garlic, which contribute to its signature bright-red hue. Spanish chorizo has the texture of a hard salami, so it's easy to dice up into small pieces and add at room temperature directly into the queso dip.
While it still contains a bit of paprika, Mexican chorizo gets most of its red coloring from chili peppers, so it is a decidedly spicier route to take when topping store-bought queso. Other than its spiciness, Mexican chorizo differs from Spanish chorizo in that it is a fresh sausage rather than a cured meat, meaning that it's usually sold raw and needs to be cooked before eating. It often includes other flavorings like vinegar and oregano, making it an ideal enhancement for queso. If you can find it, Mexican green chorizo gets its vibrant coloring from fresh cilantro, tomatillos, and green chilis and would add a striking color contrast to the yellow hue of store-bought queso. Whether you're using traditional or green Mexican chorizo, remove the meat from its casing, sear it in a hot skillet, and drain the fat off before spooning it on top of a golden bowl of queso.
Rotisserie chicken is a low-effort, high-reward topping
Since you're already making a trip to the market for your store-bought queso, go ahead and throw a rotisserie chicken into your cart while you're there. As easy as it can be to cook chicken on your own at home, there's not much you can do to replicate that juicy, perfectly-seasoned tenderness that comes from a grocery store rotisserie version (bonus points if you're able to get your hands on Costco's rotisserie chicken).
Rotisserie chicken is a fantastic source of protein, packing up to 24 grams of protein in just a 3-ounce serving. While the skin is one of the best parts of a rotisserie chicken, we don't recommend including it in the queso, so go ahead and snack on it while you shred the rest of the meat. Make quick work of the job by shredding the meat with your hands while it's still warm, which is easier to do than when the chicken is cold. When adding to queso, we recommend shredding the chicken as finely as you can so it's easier to scoop up with chips. If you're in the mood for extra heat, include a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce on top of the chicken after you top the queso with it for an added kick.
Steak makes a stellar addition to spicy queso
We've already told you that you can give queso a major upgrade by topping it with smoked brisket, but not everyone has access to a smoker, nor the time and skill it takes to properly trim, season, wrap, smoke and rest brisket. Thankfully, brisket isn't the only type of red meat we recommend for topping store-bought queso. Options for different cuts of steak are plentiful, but this isn't a situation where you need to blow your budget on a high-end ribeye or fancy filet mignon. Queso is a laid-back dish that doesn't need anything lavish, so we suggest opting for a leaner, less expensive cut like hanger, flat iron, or skirt steak.
Whichever cut of steak you choose, feel free to skip any marinade to let the spicy store-bought queso be the real star of the show. All you need to do is let the steak come to room temperature for 20-30 minutes, season it well with salt and pepper, then grill or sear it over high heat to medium rare (or to whatever doneness you prefer). Let the steak rest for a few minutes before slicing into small cubes, as the smaller dice will make it easier to scoop up with tortilla chips in manageable, bite-sized pieces.