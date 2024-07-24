5 Hearty Protein Toppings To Bulk Up Your Store-Bought Queso

"Queso" technically just means "cheese" in Spanish but, in the world of Tex-Mex cuisine, it means so much more. While it's full name is "chile con queso", the dip is colloquially known simply as queso and has almost as many variations as there are cattle in Texas. Queso purists will say that typical chile con queso isn't much more than Velveeta cheese melted down with canned green chiles and diced tomatoes. However, queso can take on white, yellow, or even orange hues depending on the type of cheese that gets melted down, not to mention the different add-ins and toppings that can dot queso like confetti.

While there are plenty of tips you need for perfect homemade queso, sometimes it's best to leave it to the professionals and lean on store-bought queso dip. Doing this allows you to focus on the extras, like what to serve alongside it and, even more so, what to add to the queso to make it really stand out from the crowd. One of the easiest ways to bulk up your store-bought queso is to top it with a hearty protein, and we've rounded up the best options.