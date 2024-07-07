Give Queso A Major Upgrade And Top It With Smoked Brisket

You really can't go wrong with queso. As long as you've got gooey, melted cheese, what more could you ask for? But with one simple ingredient, you can turn any queso blanco into a hearty, satisfying dip. All you need is a little bit of smoked brisket. This summer barbeque favorite turns an ordinary cheese dip into a decadent smoky queso dip.

Brisket adds a level of richness and flavor complexity that's so good that you may never look at plain queso the same way again. You can add it to your favorite homemade queso recipe, or save yourself some time and effort and add it to store-bought queso before serving. Everyone will be so enamored by the brisket that they won't even realize the queso came from a jar.

When you smoke a whole brisket, for yourself or for a party, there's a little (or a lot) extra. Slice the end off a freshly smoked brisket and add it to your queso to serve as a side dish at the barbeque, or use up some of the leftovers after the party's over. And if you're craving this queso combo but don't have any brisket on hand, you can pick some up — fully cooked and ready to heat and eat — in the smoked meat section of most major grocery stores.