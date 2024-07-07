Give Queso A Major Upgrade And Top It With Smoked Brisket
You really can't go wrong with queso. As long as you've got gooey, melted cheese, what more could you ask for? But with one simple ingredient, you can turn any queso blanco into a hearty, satisfying dip. All you need is a little bit of smoked brisket. This summer barbeque favorite turns an ordinary cheese dip into a decadent smoky queso dip.
Brisket adds a level of richness and flavor complexity that's so good that you may never look at plain queso the same way again. You can add it to your favorite homemade queso recipe, or save yourself some time and effort and add it to store-bought queso before serving. Everyone will be so enamored by the brisket that they won't even realize the queso came from a jar.
When you smoke a whole brisket, for yourself or for a party, there's a little (or a lot) extra. Slice the end off a freshly smoked brisket and add it to your queso to serve as a side dish at the barbeque, or use up some of the leftovers after the party's over. And if you're craving this queso combo but don't have any brisket on hand, you can pick some up — fully cooked and ready to heat and eat — in the smoked meat section of most major grocery stores.
Make it a mountain of brisket and queso
There's no wrong way to add brisket to your queso. For example, you could gently scoop chopped or sliced brisket on top before serving, as you would with other queso toppings like chorizo, tomatoes, and onions. But if you want to go the extra mile for your queso, try layering it.
Start with a heap of shredded smoked brisket in a serving dish. Next, ladle your homemade or store-bought queso over the top of your mountain of brisket. Finally, add some more shredded brisket on top of the pile, along with any other toppings you like. This method works well for two reasons. First, it ensures you get a bite of smoky brisket in every bite of queso. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the queso clings to those shredded strands of meat while the brisket gives your chips something to hold onto, so more gooey queso makes it from your plate to your mouth.
Or skip the middle man and pile your queso and brisket on top of a plate of tortilla chips for the best nachos you've ever had. You can add any of your favorite nacho toppings, but diced tomatoes, red onion, and jalapeños are always good choices. The acidity of the tomatoes and jalapeños and the sharpness of the onion cut through the richness of the brisket and queso, adding a layer of complexity to this classic Tex-Mex dish.