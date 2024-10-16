10 Simple Dips That Start With A Can Of Tuna

Aside from just serving your favorite tuna salad as-is and calling it a dip, combining tuna and cream cheese may be your easiest path to party success. Cream cheese is the base ingredient for a lot of other scoopable dips, served warm or cold, so this is an absolute no-brainer as a starting point.

Seriously, the bar is pretty low as far as effort goes. You can literally soften a block of cheese, mash a can of tuna into it, and call it good. Of course, if you have the time and ingredients, you can upgrade that basic dip in any number of ways. Adding in the same extra ingredients you'd use in tuna salad (celery, pickles, green onion) will always work. Same with lightening the texture through the addition of sour cream, ranch dressing, or pickle juice.

It gets even better if you top your dip with shredded cheese and heat it in the oven or microwave, or brighten it up with colorful or flavorful add-ins. You can take a can of tuna and a block of cream cheese and riff on them any number of ways, and in fact, many of the other recipes on this list fit that description. If you're stuck for ideas, we can suggest several options for this easy cream cheese tuna dip.