Turn Tuna Salad Into A Creamy Dip That Pairs Perfectly With Potato Chips

You might be used to eating tuna salad on its own, inside a lettuce wrap, or piled high on a sandwich. The creamy and flavorful dish made with ingredients like mayonnaise, celery, chopped onion, and sometimes hard boiled eggs is affordable and easy to make, so it's a no-brainer that you might serve it with whatever crackers or bread you already have in the pantry. But if you're out of the former two vessels, or just want a different way to serve tuna salad, use it as a dip with a bag of potato chips for satisfying crunchy and salty bites.

Tuna salad is more like a dip than a salad, after all, so eating it by dipping chips in it works the same way you might serve a luxe caramelized onion dip or guacamole. This works as an alternative way to eat your tuna salad lunches this week or as a way to finish that leftover tuna in the fridge that needs to be eaten soon. There's also a strong argument to be made for whipping up a bowl of tuna salad and serving it as a starter at your next dinner party. To turn it into more of a spreadable dip, add extra mayonnaise or Miracle Whip to make it creamier; then blend everything until smooth to make it easier to pile onto the chips.