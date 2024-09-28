The Best Way To Enjoy A Tuna Melt Isn't Necessarily In Sandwich Form

A simple yet refined tuna sandwich recipe is a comforting go-to on busy days that leave little time for meal prep. Yet even a classic favorite can be revamped and presented in new ways, without taking a bite into an already jam-packed schedule. Converting your usual tuna melt into dip form is one of those easy culinary side steps that will have you quickly adding this flavorful idea to the roster of your favorite dip recipes.

Just as you would prepare and stir ingredients together to make a tuna melt to layer into a sandwich, you'll bake seasoned tuna, cheese, and an assortment of vegetables to be scooped up with chips or toasted bread soldiers. This recipe is one that can be easily customized, whether you decide to add pickles to your tuna mix or turn up the heat with red pepper chili flakes, smoked paprika, or spoonfuls of chili crisp crunch. After sampling tuna melt in dip form, dipping potato chips or tortilla chips into a dish of creamy, gooey tuna salad will comfortably find its way into regular meal rotation and your dinner party menus.