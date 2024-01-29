Mix Canned Tuna With Cream Cheese For An Easy, Tangy Treat

Cream cheese has proven itself a worthy spread for bagels and toast, but it's also an important foundation for countless iconic dips from spinach artichoke to buffalo chicken. Even a simple block of cream cheese smothered in barbecue sauce or pepper jelly is a tasty appetizer to scoop up with your favorite cracker. Canned tuna is another flavorful ingredient to elaborate with cream cheese for an easy, tangy treat that can be a dip or a spread.

Typically, we try to spruce up canned tuna with the help of mayonnaise, vinegar, pickles, and celery in a classic tuna salad recipe. Cream cheese supplies the creaminess of mayonnaise and a hint of the tanginess of vinegar and pickles while also providing a hefty, thick texture that'll soak up any excess briny water from the tuna. Plus, cream cheese and fish are a classic pairing as evidenced by a cream cheese and lox bagel, crab dip, and Philadelphia sushi rolls.

Blending cream cheese with a can of drained tuna will revive the tuna's umami richness with a tangy, cheesy complement. You can even add cream cheese to a tuna salad recipe to thicken it and add an extra layer of savoriness and acidity. A cream cheese enhancement will effectively turn tuna salad into a dip to enjoy with a bag of salty potato chips. By the same token, you can blend cream cheese with a bit of mayonnaise to thin it out without detracting from its taste and creaminess.