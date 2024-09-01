Tuna Needs To Be The Next Protein In Your Buffalo Dip
Buffalo dip is always a welcome addition to the appetizer table at any party, and it makes for a hearty snack that can be whipped up quickly at home. It has the perfect combination of creamy, melted cheese, a hint of spice, and shredded chicken loaded into one bite, and pairs well with tortilla chips, crostini, and vegetables such as carrots, celery, and cucumbers. While this dip is typically made with chicken, it could benefit from a protein switch, being made with tuna instead.
As it has been dubbed the "chicken of the sea," tuna makes an ideal substitute for chicken in this dip because it has a similar texture when it is shredded. As an added bonus, canned or packaged tuna is flakey to begin with, so you won't have to spend the extra time pulling apart the meat like you would with chicken. We already know that tuna and cheese make a great pairing, like on a tuna melt sandwich or in a tuna noodle casserole. Plus, making the switch could be beneficial when entertaining pescatarian guests, if you're someone who participates in no-meat-Fridays during Lent, or if you're simply looking to add a bit of extra flavor.
Incorporating tuna into Buffalo and other dips
Swapping out tuna for chicken in Buffalo dip is as easy as it sounds — simply substitute the fish for the poultry in recipes such as this creamy Buffalo chicken dip or this crock pot Buffalo chicken dip. Tuna packed in oil is more flavorful and tender than tuna packed in water, but because you're adding other creamy elements, you can use either type — just be sure to drain it first. Another choice is to start with the dip's base ingredients — cream cheese, shredded cheese, and sometimes sour cream, ranch, or blue cheese dressing — and use a flavored tuna, such as Starkist's bold hot Buffalo style flavored tuna, to add the element of heat.
There are many more packaged tuna flavor choices available from a variety of companies, such as Chicken of the Sea's lemon garlic flavor or Starkist's Thai chili flavor, so you could try incorporate those into other dip recipes for an extra zing. You can swap tuna for the protein in dips like this smoked trout dip made with Parmigiano-Reggiano and cheddar, or a clam dip made with Worcestershire and Tabasco. You can also add tuna to a dip that doesn't call for protein but would be enhanced by it, such as this Mediterranean baked feta dip made with tomato and kalamata olives or a slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip. Whether it's any of these or the ever-pleasing Buffalo dip, adding tuna will create a bolder experience.