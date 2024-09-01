Tuna Needs To Be The Next Protein In Your Buffalo Dip

Buffalo dip is always a welcome addition to the appetizer table at any party, and it makes for a hearty snack that can be whipped up quickly at home. It has the perfect combination of creamy, melted cheese, a hint of spice, and shredded chicken loaded into one bite, and pairs well with tortilla chips, crostini, and vegetables such as carrots, celery, and cucumbers. While this dip is typically made with chicken, it could benefit from a protein switch, being made with tuna instead.

As it has been dubbed the "chicken of the sea," tuna makes an ideal substitute for chicken in this dip because it has a similar texture when it is shredded. As an added bonus, canned or packaged tuna is flakey to begin with, so you won't have to spend the extra time pulling apart the meat like you would with chicken. We already know that tuna and cheese make a great pairing, like on a tuna melt sandwich or in a tuna noodle casserole. Plus, making the switch could be beneficial when entertaining pescatarian guests, if you're someone who participates in no-meat-Fridays during Lent, or if you're simply looking to add a bit of extra flavor.