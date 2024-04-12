11 Canned Bean Myths You Should Finally Stop Believing

There's a lot to like about beans. Among the most eco-friendly foods on the planet, beans are an eminently affordable and nutritionally sound option. Of course, while eating them may help you live longer, the fact remains that Americans tend to consume fewer beans than the rest of the world. The time and planning required to prepare a bag of dried beans may help explain why folks tend to avoid the food — but those issues don't exist with canned beans.

Like any convenience food, canned beans are there when you need them. Yet numerous home cooks throughout the U.S. tend to shun them. While there's likely a degree of dried bean snobbery at play among foodies, the reason many folks avoid canned beans may owe more to some commonly believed misconceptions among the general public. To help you overcome any inherent bias you may have towards this cheap and nutritious food item, here are 11 canned bean myths you should finally stop believing.