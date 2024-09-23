Add Canned Tuna To This Classic Party Dip For A High Protein Snack

Still a wildly popular canned fish in the U.S., tuna is mild, flaky, packed with protein, and a versatile ingredient to incorporate into numerous salads, pasta dishes, and sandwiches – classic tuna melt panini, anyone? Canned tuna has also inspired plenty of tasty dips when mixed with ingredients like cream cheese, mayo, or Greek yogurt. However, guacamole is the classic party dip that you should upgrade with canned tuna next.

As evidenced by countless mayo-based tuna salad recipes, canned tuna pairs perfectly with creamy ingredients because they're binding agents that provide a rich complement for tuna's lean, flaky, and umami characteristics. Avocado is yet another creamy fat that makes a dairy and egg-free substitute. Canned tuna is no stranger to Mexican-inspired dishes, as we've shown by using it in our quick and easy ceviche. Plus, common guacamole additives like lime juice, onions, tomato, and cilantro bring the acidity, crunch, and aromatic notes you usually look for in traditional tuna salads with ingredients like pickles and celery.

Water-packed tuna is a great option to drain and stir into guacamole along with the chopped veggies and lime juice. If you're using oil-packed tuna, you'll bring more umami and earthy notes to the dip. You can also reserve the tinning oil to transform with zesty Mexican spices and diced garlic for a finishing drizzle.