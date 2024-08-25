Canned Tuna Is The Key For A Quick And Easy Ceviche

Bright and flavorful, there's nothing like seafood ceviche. Yet, while the dish can seem intimidating to make, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, an impressive ceviche only requires a good marinade and high-quality seafood. The issue, however, is that the latter isn't always the easiest to procure. Luckily, there's a solution. To satisfy ceviche cravings in a totally fuss-free way, simply swap fresh fish for something canned, such as tinned tuna.

Traditionally, ceviche is made by letting raw pieces of fish rest in a citrusy (and very acidic) marinade with the goal of denaturing proteins, causing fish to become firmer and turn opaque as if it were cooked. Despite that the "cured" fish can be eaten as is, the idea of eating uncooked seafood may not appeal to everyone, which is precisely why canned tuna is a great substitute for anyone who wants to avoid the health risks associated with eating raw fish. But, that's not the only benefit of using canned tuna as the base for your next ceviche.

Unlike raw tuna which can be more costly and less accessible, tinned tuna acts as a budget-friendly alternative. Additionally, since there's no need to seek out sushi-grade seafood or take extra precautions like freezing or steps such as fileting, tinned tuna also saves you time and effort. Of course, that's not to say that canned tuna won't taste just as amazing as its raw counterpart.