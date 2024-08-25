Canned Tuna Is The Key For A Quick And Easy Ceviche
Bright and flavorful, there's nothing like seafood ceviche. Yet, while the dish can seem intimidating to make, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, an impressive ceviche only requires a good marinade and high-quality seafood. The issue, however, is that the latter isn't always the easiest to procure. Luckily, there's a solution. To satisfy ceviche cravings in a totally fuss-free way, simply swap fresh fish for something canned, such as tinned tuna.
Traditionally, ceviche is made by letting raw pieces of fish rest in a citrusy (and very acidic) marinade with the goal of denaturing proteins, causing fish to become firmer and turn opaque as if it were cooked. Despite that the "cured" fish can be eaten as is, the idea of eating uncooked seafood may not appeal to everyone, which is precisely why canned tuna is a great substitute for anyone who wants to avoid the health risks associated with eating raw fish. But, that's not the only benefit of using canned tuna as the base for your next ceviche.
Unlike raw tuna which can be more costly and less accessible, tinned tuna acts as a budget-friendly alternative. Additionally, since there's no need to seek out sushi-grade seafood or take extra precautions like freezing or steps such as fileting, tinned tuna also saves you time and effort. Of course, that's not to say that canned tuna won't taste just as amazing as its raw counterpart.
How to craft the tastiest tinned tuna ceviche
A good "canned ceviche" starts with the right tin of fish. Aside from opting for responsibly sourced tuna, preference will play the biggest factor in your selection. Whether you use mild albacore, salty skipjack, or sweet yellowfin is entirely up to you, much like whether you decide on tins of solid or chunk tuna. Similarly, smoked or even seasoned tuna can also be viable choices like oil-packed or water-packed cans. In any case, remember to drain cans and give tuna a rough chop before tossing it with your marinade and add-ins.
Although almost anything can be worked into tinned tuna ceviche — cilantro for freshness, cucumber for crunch, or bell peppers for color — some combinations of ingredients fare better than others. For instance, a spicy tiradito-inspired ceviche or a tangy lime and coconut-laced recipe can help offset the rich and savory profile of canned tuna. Otherwise, incorporating bits of buttery avocado can balance the tuna's brininess, whereas nuances of sea salt can be tamed with sweet additions like mango or sweet corn.
As for how to serve canned tuna ceviche, layer it on top of tostadas and crostini or spread it into a sandwich. Chips, crackers, or seaweed snacks also make tasty accompaniments. Regardless of what you decide, canned tuna ceviche will definitely wow. After all, it delivers all of the deliciousness of a classic ceviche just in a more convenient and effortless way. What's not to love about that?