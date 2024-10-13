5 Store-Bought Sauces To Mix Into Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese needs no introduction. It's a time-tested, well-loved meal that can be made as simply or extravagantly as you wish. Whether a side dish for a cookout or an entree in itself, there are plenty of additions to make mac and cheese extra special. If you're a fan of an extra punch of flavor in your dish, try mixing in different sauces to amplify the tastes you love best.

It's as easy as buying a bottle of sauce at the store to make your mac and cheese an even bigger taste sensation. Whether you wish to start with a from-scratch recipe or your favorite brand of instant mac and cheese, you can pick the right mix-in sauce that will provide even more spice, heat, and umami flavors in your meal. There are so many different canned and jarred sauces you should keep in the pantry that you can even get a little experimental in your own kitchen. As long as you take it slow with your mix-ins and are careful to taste as you go, the variety of options for store-bought sauces to mix into your mac and cheese is virtually limitless.