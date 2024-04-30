Velveeta Is Launching New Queso In 3 Classic Flavors

Some things make so much sense in hindsight that it's hard to believe it never occurred to us beforehand. That's how we feel about the new Velveeta ready-to-eat queso products that are set to hit shelves nationwide this May. This will be the very first time the cheese company has tried its hand at a ready-to-eat queso dip and it's coming in strong with three new flavors all at once: Queso Con Salsa, Queso Blanco, and Jalapeño.

People have been making queso with Velveeta for a while now, so it makes sense that the company would eventually skip the middleman and offer a quick jar of the stuff to anyone looking to chow down on a time crunch. Without having tried the new queso yet ourselves, we're still partial to our Velveeta pumpkin queso-smothered nachos. That said, the convenience factor is real and we're excited to see how these products stack up against our homemade versions.

The nice thing about it is that you can always add more ingredients to jarred queso if you're looking for a specific flavor. This is also a great way to cut down on portion size and food waste if you only need a small amount since making queso at home with a big Velveeta cheese loaf typically results in enough dip to feed a small army.