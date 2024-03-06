22 Canned And Jarred Sauces You Should Keep In The Pantry

If there is one sauce that is a must-have pantry item, it's tomato sauce. Although tomato sauce is simple, it is incredibly versatile. People commonly associate tomatoes with Italy, but their culinary origins are rooted in Aztec culture and cuisine, where they often made dishes with tomatoes. The use of tomatoes by Italians didn't take root until the 1700s, largely in Southern Italy.

At its most basic, the sauce consists of crushed tomatoes that have been simmered down. Popular flavor boosters are basil, garlic, and onions, but endless ingredient possibilities exist. Tomato sauce acts as the starting point for tons of recipes. It can be used as a base for other sauces, or as a simmering liquid to cook meat and vegetables. If tomato sauce is in your cupboard, it will inevitably be used.