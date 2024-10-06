The Powerhouse Ingredient You Need For Crowd-Pleasing Mac And Cheese

Homemade mac and cheese is one of those dishes that can either taste really flavorful or really bland. Blandness can happen for a variety of reasons, but most prominently, it comes from a lack of seasoning. Enter garlic: It ruins your breath, but it absolutely makes your cooking. Just imagine the Caesar salad without a garlicky, cheesy dressing, or roasted potatoes without a slightly pungent bite. It's undeniable that garlic is a magic ingredient that can turn a bland flavor into one that pops. Even after it has lost its sharpness following a roast in the oven, it's guaranteed to bring a nutty flavor to your favorite dishes. One of the best dishes to add roasted garlic to is mac and cheese: It adds an irresistible layer of caramelization and creates a delicious contrast when paired with the proper cheeses.

Simple, oven-roasted garlic is something you should be making on the regular. Not only will it make your house smell incredible, but it will also provide you with a distinct flavor you won't get from a raw garlic clove. To make it, you'll want to preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the clove's outer peel, and then slice about a ½ inch off the top of the clove to expose the inner layers. Drizzle it in olive oil, wrap the clove in foil, and place it into the oven for 45 minutes or so. Once it's done, the cloves should be soft and slightly brown.