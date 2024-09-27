The Best Fresh Herbs To Upgrade Mac And Cheese

Whether you're partial to a box of Kraft, Annie's, or Velveeta, there's no doubt that homemade mac and cheese always takes the cake: That golden-colored breadcrumb topping and those shiny, cheese-coated elbows are basically what dreams are made of. But regardless of whether you make it from the box or from scratch, there are endless ways to customize your mac and cheese to take it to the next level, whether that be via the cheeses you choose or the toppings you sprinkle on top. One of the best ways to elevate mac and cheese is with fresh herbs, and we're partial to Italian herbs like basil, rosemary, and oregano.

These herbs, along with thyme and marjoram, are the typical ingredients that make up Italian seasoning blends you buy at the store. Just like mac and cheese, this blend is a staple, and it's also super versatile. Some of the absolute best ways to use Italian seasoning are by adding it to pasta sauce, tomato soup, or meatballs. And while Italian seasoning would taste great in mac and cheese, we prefer using fresh Italian herbs, since they offer a more subtle flavor that still packs a sophisticated punch. Whether you choose just one individual herb or a mix of them, herbs help add a new layer of aromatics to cheese. Combine that with a thoughtful assortment of cheeses, and you'll never make a mac and cheese recipe without them again.