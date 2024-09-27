The Best Fresh Herbs To Upgrade Mac And Cheese
Whether you're partial to a box of Kraft, Annie's, or Velveeta, there's no doubt that homemade mac and cheese always takes the cake: That golden-colored breadcrumb topping and those shiny, cheese-coated elbows are basically what dreams are made of. But regardless of whether you make it from the box or from scratch, there are endless ways to customize your mac and cheese to take it to the next level, whether that be via the cheeses you choose or the toppings you sprinkle on top. One of the best ways to elevate mac and cheese is with fresh herbs, and we're partial to Italian herbs like basil, rosemary, and oregano.
These herbs, along with thyme and marjoram, are the typical ingredients that make up Italian seasoning blends you buy at the store. Just like mac and cheese, this blend is a staple, and it's also super versatile. Some of the absolute best ways to use Italian seasoning are by adding it to pasta sauce, tomato soup, or meatballs. And while Italian seasoning would taste great in mac and cheese, we prefer using fresh Italian herbs, since they offer a more subtle flavor that still packs a sophisticated punch. Whether you choose just one individual herb or a mix of them, herbs help add a new layer of aromatics to cheese. Combine that with a thoughtful assortment of cheeses, and you'll never make a mac and cheese recipe without them again.
Tips for adding fresh Italian herbs to your mac and cheese
Fresh Italian herbs are a great addition to mac and cheese no matter when you add them in the cooking process, but if you strategically incorporate them into a recipe, they can do a lot more than simply garnish your cheesy dish. Because fresh herbs are so delicate, it's best to add them toward the end of the cooking process. This will allow them to maintain that distinct flavor until they're served since they won't get altered too much by the high heat. If you're using dried Italian herbs, that's a different story: You'll want to add those earlier in the cooking process so that their flavor is better incorporated throughout the whole batch.
In terms of how you should add Italian herbs to mac and cheese, chopping them up into fine pieces is the way to go as it will make sure that all the oils are released, giving you the best possible flavor. Another option is adding fresh herbs to a breadcrumb topping. If you go this route, be prepared for an ultra-flavorful and crispy crust. No matter which way you choose to incorporate your fresh herbs, there's no doubt that you'll understand why they're one of the best additions to mac and cheese.