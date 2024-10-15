The Fruit Juice You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Fresh squeezed, cold pressed, expeller pressed, with the pulp, without the pulp — who knew there were so many ways to make and take your fruit juice? From the color-coded fridge at the upscale supermarket chain Erewhon to your neighborhood juice bar, and from the cartons at Trader Joe's to the fresh squeezed OJ you order with breakfast, juice is hardly ever just juice. With so many options today, what you drink and keep stocked is a telling choice. But, rather than thinking about it too hard, you can let the juice choose you, based on your zodiac sign.

Are you a deep earthy beet juice? Or a bright tropical blend of passion fruit and mango? Perhaps, you'd identify more with something sweeter — maybe a strawberry kiwi mix or a classic apple? Or, maybe — just maybe — you like to get your vegetables in with your fruit juice, too, with a bit of spinach, kale, or celery mixed in. Whatever you might be feeling, there's a juice out there for you. The only way to know what juice that might be is to keep reading, so you can find out what your zodiac says about you — and your juice.