If Your Whiskey Sour Needs An Extra Zing, Just Add Grapefruit Juice

Dating back to at least 1862, the whiskey sour is a certified classic. Made of your choice of whiskey, simple syrup, and citrus juice, this drink creates a sweet-and-tart sensation with the subtlest hints of spice. While the "sour" part of this cocktail usually comes from lemon, a splash of grapefruit juice might make it even better (and more mouth-puckering). While it's not a drastic deviation, this zingy addition can still make a big difference in the taste of the tipple, giving the timeless drink a brand new spark of excitement.

Whiskey and grapefruit juice might sound like a novel pairing to some, but it works to great effect, as beautifully demonstrated by this whiskey and grapefruit juice cocktail. In the already-citrusy whiskey sour, a melody of sweet and tart notes in the grapefruit juice comes together over the lightly aromatic backdrop of the other ingredients, giving your drink a zesty, palate-awakening quality. Each sip welcomes you with the whiskey's smoky warmth, then pulls you in with an enticing sweetness and the fruit's vibrant and floral zing.

The most unique part of the grapefruit addition is its signature bitterness, which adds a big dose of complexity. It's just enough to kick things up a notch and make the drinking experience much more captivating.