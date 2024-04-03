The Whiskey And Grapefruit Juice Cocktail You Need To Say Goodbye To Winter

In this welcome variation for Paloma lovers, swapping the tequila for rye whiskey helps transition this bright grapefruit-forward cocktail into the oft-dreary winter months. If you've never met before, allow us to introduce the Blinker: a classic cocktail with a low profile and high vibrancy. The Blinker could be considered a variation of the Whiskey Sour, as it follows a standard sour format: base spirit, sugar, and citrus, plus a small yet crucial dilution from the wet shake.

Proto-Blinkers were made with rye whiskey, grapefruit juice, and grenadine. Call it evolution, or call it "keeping with the times," but nowadays, modern mixologists are swapping the pomegranate-forward syrup for raspberry syrup, yielding a drink with less depth and intensity and a sweeter, brighter profile. Whichever ingredients lineup you prefer, the assembly is the same: The three ingredients get shaken over ice and, like Whiskey Sours, are double-strained before being poured into a chilled coupe glass to serve.

The first recorded recipe for the drink appeared in Patrick Gavin Duffy's "The Official Mixer's Manual" in 1934, and while it broke onto the scene and lasted, it wasn't immediately popular. In his 1940s bartender's handbook "The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks" (via Difford's Guide), David Embury called the Blinker "One of a few cocktails using grapefruit juice. Not particularly good but not too bad." Still, the bevy is not to be overlooked. It's mature, timeless, and avoids being hyper-sweet like many citrusy cocktails. Plus, even with the 100-proof rye, the Blinker is smooth and accessible at 15.13% alcohol by volume (ABV) or 30.26-proof.