Your Grill Is Actually The Secret For The Best Paloma Cocktail
Though something as close to perfection as our zesty Paloma cocktail seems impossible to improve upon, a task as simple as grilling the fruit that is used in the recipe can take this classic beverage to new heights. Pieces of juicy grilled fruits aren't meant just for ice cream toppings. Tangy, sweet grilled grapefruit adds depth to an already delicious drink and can convert your next happy hour into an even sweeter affair.
The result of grilling the grapefruit slices that you use to make a Paloma yields a cocktail that tastes like a recipe a professional bartender might slide across a polished wooden bar. The combination of fire-licked, caramelized fruit that has been mixed with either a light reposado tequila or mezcal offers the kind of smoke show you won't want to step away from. Simply coat halved grapefruit pieces with brown sugar and a quick dash of cinnamon before placing them face-down on a hot grill. Once they have cooked and cooled, you can juice the pieces and use the juice later to mix with soda and ice.
An easy route to impressive cocktails
Fire up more grapefruits than what you'll think you need to start slinging Palomas, as you can slice wedges to add as garnish and use grilled grapefruit in other culinary projects. Add wood chips to your grill to infuse the fruit with nuanced flavors of smokiness, and keep an eye on the grapefruit halves so that they don't overcook. Grapefruit shouldn't require more than 10 minutes when placed over high heat.
Leftover pieces can be used while making ruby red grapefruit martinis or placed on top of a pretty tray of zesty grapefruit bars to carry a culinary theme into your next party. One of the most attractive aspects of Palomas is that they can be made ahead of time and served in pitchers for guests to help themselves as they please. Garnish glass rims with smoky salt, sugar, or Tajín, and you'll have tasty sippers to serve that look as good as they taste.