13 Sweet Fillings That Will Make Egg Rolls Your New Favorite Dessert

If you do a quick Google search of "egg roll dessert recipes," you're likely to come up with a lot of cheesecake-esque takes on the dessert egg roll. And, in the spirit of not reinventing the wheel, it's one that both I and Holly Nilsson from Spend with Pennies stand behind. She recommends trying cherry cheesecake egg rolls for a unifying bite of both creamy and sweet. Her recipe for this treat is rather simple — and it uses canned pie filling rather than the fresh stuff, too. "The combination of textures and flavors makes them a perfect hand-held dessert for any occasion," she says.

Nilsson uses a piping bag to get the clean edges, and she makes sure to leave a generous border to prevent the filling from spilling over into the hot oil. Giving a wide margin and sealing the edges of the roll with water will also prevent the roll from unraveling when you go to fry it.

While canned cherry pie filling is popular, it's far from the only filling that you have to add to your cream cheese base. Nilsson also recommends trying lemon, blueberry, or apple instead of the cherry, and pairing your creation with an array of dipping sauces — including whipped cream, chocolate ganache, or caramel sauce.