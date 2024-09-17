Pot Roast Vs Beef Stew: What's The Difference?

When colder weather rolls around, foodies begin thinking about their go-to warming comfort foods. For meat eaters, there's a pretty good chance that pot roast and beef stew are near the top of the list. Both dishes make knockout fix-it-and-forget-it meals for busy weeknights, and can also feed a crowd for stress-free hosting. Although, even to diehard fans, the distinction between these dishes is "stewed" at best. What exactly makes pot roast different from beef stew?

These hearty comfort food classics are all about tender beef, soft vegetables, and fragrant herbs. Chuck roast is the ideal cut of beef for both dishes thanks to its toughness (which holds up well to the long, slow cook time), generous fat marbling, beefy flavor, and affordability. This cut comes from the front shoulder of the steer. However, this cut is more important for pot roast; any boneless beef round steak will work for beef stew. Why? In pot roast, the meat is served in large slabs, while in beef stew, the meat is pre-cut into bite-sized cubes — and that's just the beginning of the differences between these two unique (yet highly similar) dishes.