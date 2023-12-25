The Time-Saving Tip When Browning Beef For Stew

Besides choosing the best ingredients you can get, and assembling all the right tools, making a delicious beef stew starts with the key step of browning the meat. This process amplifies the flavor of your stew by adding a seared taste to the dish. However, standing by the stove and flipping tiny cubes of beef to brown every side can be pretty time-consuming. Luckily, you don't need to do that. Instead, simply brown the whole piece of beef before cutting it into cubes.

Why does this approach work wonders? When you brown a large beef chunk, you're dealing with fewer pieces to turn and manage in the pan. This means you spend less time laboriously searing numerous small pieces. Instead, you can focus on perfectly browning each side of the larger piece, developing a rich crust that's packed with flavor.

This method is not just a time-saver, it also ensures that you lock in juices and flavors, resulting in every bite being tender and savory. After browning, let the beef rest for a few minutes, cut it into cubes, and then proceed with your stew recipe as usual. You'll also find that slicing cooked meat is easier and quicker than cutting raw, further saving you time and effort in the kitchen.