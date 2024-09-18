15 Ingredients To Flavor Raw Cucumbers
Although you might know the more common cucumbers, like petite Persians or long English ones, there are many cucumber varieties to enjoy. There's the crisp, slightly sweet Marketmore 76, or the small, thin-skinned Spacemaster cucumber. You can find different kinds of cukes at your local grocery store or farmers market or buy seeds to grow them yourself. Whichever type you prefer, you might seek a few ingredients to flavor raw cucumbers to switch up the taste. We have plenty of inspiration for you to transform these green goodies so that it feels like you're never eating the same dish twice.
We consulted with Jennifer Pallian — a food scientist, dietician, recipe developer, and the writer behind Foodess — to help us come up with ideas to upgrade the flavor of cucumbers. From a botanical perspective, cucumbers are fruits, but you'll often see them used in culinary contexts as vegetables, along with fellow fruits like tomatoes or squash. Cucumbers are a refreshing food with a high water content, so this can be a factor when deciding what dishes to make with them or how to season them.
These flavoring methods can be used with any cucumber you have or wish to use. You may want to consider the individual cucumber variety's specific texture or flavor, as well as your personal taste preferences for flavoring options. You might notice that many ingredients overlap to work agreeably together. Grab your favorite cuke and get ready for some tasty ways to eat this crisp green.
1. Greek yogurt
The tartness of Greek yogurt makes it an incredible match for cucumbers, whereas standard yogurt tends to be runnier, has a higher sugar content, and contains less protein. The mixture of tangy Greek yogurt and grated cucumber work together to create a delicious condiment. This is the reason why classic tzatziki sauce tastes so good. Although there are other ingredients involved in tzatziki, the yogurt and cucumber make up the most significant components, and can work well together as a simple blend without additional enhancements.
"The rich creaminess and tang of Greek yogurt pair beautifully with cool, fresh cucumbers, creating an easy dressing with just one ingredient," says Jennifer Pallian. If you decide to add other flavorings, like the mint leaves typically included in tzatziki, Pallian also suggests adding chopped soft herbs like cilantro, parsley, or dill into the Greek yogurt. Then you can mix in the cucumbers, along with lemon juice, salt, and pepper, for a side dish that works with spicy Indian and Middle Eastern food to cool the tongue. You can also pair this sauce with grilled vegetables or fish for a filling and flavorsome meal.
2. Soy sauce
Soy sauce has a prominent saltiness and umami taste that works well with cucumber. You'll see this combination in a variety of cucumber dishes, including spicy Korean cucumber salad. This is not only a flavorful food, but it's visually captivating, with the cucumbers cut into spirals. These are coated in a dressing made with salty soy sauce, tangy rice vinegar, spicy gochugaru, and sesame seeds for a tasty crunch.
This is fun to eat with a family meal, and it will pique the interest of kids, too. If the children don't like spice, add the gochugaru after serving the kiddos their portion. Make it with chili paste or red chili pepper flakes for alternative spicy elements. The diverse ingredients prevent this dish from being solely spicy — you get other elements in there to provide balance. Although the spirals are impressive, you can cut the cucumbers however you wish. Try them in chunks with a simple soy sauce and sesame oil combination, and you can also opt for low-sodium soy sauce in your Korean-inspired snack.
3. Miso paste
When you want a salty, umami option that has a bit more body, try miso. As far as what you need to know about miso, this fermented paste is not always made with soybeans. It can come in different colors based on what its base ingredient is, such as rice or barley. Jennifer Pallian says that miso adds a savory distinction when partnered with the lightness of cucumbers. Working with the paste itself might prove difficult, so you'll want to mix it with water so that it becomes a flavorful liquid.
Once dissolved, you can then drizzle miso over the sliced cucumbers. Sprinkle it with black and white sesame seeds to provide crunch. "I love to add scallions for extra sharpness, and pair it with simple baked cod or salmon. The salad doubles as a yummy sauce," says Pallian. Try this with Persian or mini cucumbers for a smaller bite, or cut a larger cucumber in half and then slice it into chunks. Or include cukes and miso in a cold noodle salad for an excellent meal to enjoy when it's hot out.
4. Cheese
Sometimes the answer is cheese. This ingredient can make even the most boring meal much more flavorful. It doesn't hurt that there are so many types of cheese to suit any particular taste. Feta is a yummy companion for cucumbers, useful for making a salad packed with flavor. It's creamy but a bit tangy at the same time. You can use feta crumbles or find this cheese packed in brine, and you can cut it as you please. Enhance feta-infused cucumber salad with radish, spinach, onion, cumin, apple cider vinegar, or nutritional yeast for an unforgettable dish that's oozing with layers of seasoning and texture.
This makes a hearty salad that doesn't look or taste like your average bowl of greens. It's spiced but tangy and cheesy, so that it feels balanced without overwhelming the senses in any one direction. Goat cheese lands on the same spectrum as feta, since its creaminess blends perfectly with other elements like cucumber. You can eat it in chunks, or mash it so it's more like a paste. Slice the cucumber however you like. This makes a crisp and creamy delight to enjoy as a light meal, a side dish, or as an appetizer.
5. Sesame oil
Sesame oil is an immaculate base for cucumbers. It's creamy and nutty by itself, but along with cucumbers, it's often paired with other elements like scallions, sesame seeds, soy sauce, garlic, or vinegar. The oil coats the cucumbers for a luscious dish that you can keep simple, or you can include more elements like fresh herbs. You don't have to add much oil, since it can impact the mouthfeel and general flavor. Plus, you don't want an oily mess. It's more about adding a nuanced nuttiness that can enhance the cukes.
In addition to standard sesame oil, you can find a toasted version that's a bit stronger and robust. Along with adding sesame oil, switch up your cucumber salad by smashing the veggie. This gives it a fresh look and feel, giving the cucumber a more rustic appearance. Wash the cukes first and then smash them using a large knife or a rolling pin. After the initial smashing, cut the cucumbers into smaller chunks.
6. Lime juice
Bring a burst of freshness to your cucumbers with lime juice. One great application for this combo is shirazi salad, a staple dish in many Middle Eastern households that is rather easy to whip up. Cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion are featured as the main ingredients, but it's dressed with lime juice, along with mint leaves, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Fresh mint is preferred, but dried will do just fine. The lime juice offers a bright and tangy component that makes this a refreshing salad.
The dressing mixture acts as a marinade to give the cucumbers flavor and extra juiciness. Another key for this particular salad is how it's served in small diced pieces; it's like a Persian-style pico de gallo. The pieces make for an even bite, so you can get a bit of each component with every mouthful, and the marinade can seep into every nook and cranny. The chopping method makes this a tasty salad to serve alongside a protein-rich main course. However, you could go in a different direction by slicing the cucumbers into coins, squeezing on lime juice, and then sprinkling this with black pepper or Tajín.
7. Tahini
All forms of sesame work with cucumbers, from the oil to the seeds to tahini, the latter being made from ground sesame seeds. Tahini has a luscious consistency. It can be runny or thicker depending on how it's made. But either way, "tahini's nutty richness creates a creamy, tangy dressing for cucumbers," says Jennifer Pallian. Thin the tahini paste with a bit of water, add a squeeze of lemon juice, and then pour the sauce over the sliced cucumbers. "This is a favorite salad for me to serve with spiced grilled meat, or chicken and basmati rice," says Pallian. Just spoon the tahini-cucumber combination right over your protein to add tasty crunchiness.
Double up your sesame content by sprinkling on some toasted sesame seeds, which will give the dish more texture — and consider including chopped fresh herbs like mint, basil, and parsley. Take your cucumbers in a more savory direction with miso-tahini sauce, made with mirin, rice vinegar, red miso, and tahini, and mix in shredded cabbage for added color. It only takes a few minutes to make the sauce, and you can store the leftovers in the fridge for days afterwards.
8. Fresh herbs
Many herbs can bring unique flavor notes into your cucumber dishes. There are plenty of options to choose from, so you can pick one or mix some of them together. Basil can bring its fragrant, slightly spicy flavor, while parsley can offer a peppery earthiness. Try mixing herbs like basil and cilantro, or combine dill, parsley, and mint for a colorful cucumber salad. Herbs are one of the easiest ingredients to flavor raw cucumbers, since they're easy to locate and pretty affordable.
Mint is a top choice for pairing with cucumber, as seen in tzatziki or shirazi salad. Jennifer Pallian explains that "mint brings a refreshing, cooling herbal note" to liven up cucumber dishes. Chop fresh mint and mix it in with your sliced cucumbers, and Pallian also likes to add lemon juice and a pinch of salt to turn this combination into a quick and simple salad that works as a rejuvenating side for dishes of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, or Indian cuisines. "I love it served with rich curries as a fresh counterpoint," says Pallian.
9. Salt
Sometimes the basics are best. Salt is a top seasoning because it can enhance the flavor of many foods. Not only that, but it's a common preservative and can remove moisture from your ingredients, cucumbers included. You can salt your cucumbers as a moisture-drawing technique when you don't want overly watery sticks or slices. Salt the cucumbers and then let them sit for around 10 minutes, by which point you'll notice the water in the cucumbers starts to come out. Then you can pat the cucumbers with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove the moisture and some salt.
As an alternative, use salt as a seasoning paired with other components like chili powder or pepper. For a tangy cucumber dish, try a salt and vinegar combination that makes a colorful option to bring to a potluck. Add diced tomatoes and fresh mint for a version of vibrant shirazi salad.
10. Peanuts
Peanuts and cucumbers might not be the first combination you'd think of, but the duo actually works well to create distinctive flavors and textures. There's the crisp, cool, watery bite of the cucumber combined with the crunchy, nutty bits of peanuts. Jennifer Pallian says the pairing works to "create a rich, bold contrast." You could even toast the nuts in the oven or on a stovetop to bring forth more flavor. The stovetop requires more active monitoring, but both methods only take a few minutes to get the desired taste.
You don't have to stop at these two ingredients, either. Add them to a spinach-based salad, or give this combo a kick with chilies, lime juice, soy sauce, and cilantro. Mix the sliced cucumbers, chopped chilies, toasted peanuts, and other ingredients for a fresh take on cucumber salad. "I am obsessed with this as a refreshing side with grilled Vietnamese or Thai-inspired grilled meats," Pallian says — but you could also top an ahi tuna poke bowl with it. Cut the cucumbers into wedges or chop the peanuts to provide a balance in textures.
11. Chili powder
Bring on the heat with chili powder, which is an incredibly versatile ingredient. While the name makes it sound like it's made solely of dried chilies, this seasoning has a rounded flavor from many ingredients. You'll find it's made with enhancements like salt, paprika, garlic powder, coriander, or allspice in store-bought varieties. "The heat from chili powder offsets the cucumber's juicy, fresh vibe," Jennifer Pallian says. Sprinkle chili powder over cucumber slices, and then add lime juice and salt. You'll find this mixture as a common Mexican snack, often using Tajín, which is made from chili peppers, lime, and sea salt.
You could even choose to mix chili powders of different heat levels for customized spiciness and flavor. This combination works well as a side to Mexican dishes, or paired with sliced avocado. Pallian shares that she likes to include it with slow-braised pork or beef tacos. "The freshness is a welcome addition," she says. Of course, you can opt for other seasonings like chilies, chili oil, or gochugaru if you prefer.
12. Ginger
Fresh ginger can bring a zingy sweetness to your cucumbers. It's such a dynamic ingredient to work with. It doesn't have a one-note flavor, making it a scrumptious companion for your next cucumber dish. For a more discreet ginger addition, mince or grate it into small pieces that can fully coat the cucumber without it clumping into pockets. Make the ginger more prominent by cutting it into larger, more distinguishable pieces similar to matchsticks. Using differently sized cuts of an ingredient can be a good way to mix up the same foods if you like to make one dish repeatedly. Or mix things up even further and opt for pickled ginger to enjoy a sweeter flavor profile.
Combine ginger, cucumber, sugar, vinegar, and salt to create a refreshing and invigorating salad. This could also be made with honey or agave as an alternative sweetener. This salad can be used as a marinade, providing a sweet, savory, and tangy flavor profile that's ideal for when you're bored with a standard veggie side dish. Ginger's complex warmth is an appetizing choice for the mildness of cucumber.
13. Vinegar
There are several delicious choices when it comes to pairing vinegar with cucumbers. Some top types of vinegar to choose include rice, apple cider, white, white wine, or black vinegar, but you can consider all vinegar options based on your personal picks. Vinegar can have a strong, tangy taste, so it helps to pair vinegar-enhanced cukes with other ingredients like soy sauce and sesame seeds to provide additional depth. Minced garlic can ramp up the zest as well to make a bold, acidic dish that you can eat as a side, or by itself as a snack.
Jennifer Pallian says that combining rice vinegar with a touch of sugar "creates a sweet and tangy balance that enhances the cucumber's natural sweetness." To make this at home, mix equal parts rice vinegar and sugar until combined. Coat the cucumbers with this mixture and then let them marinate. This imparts a pickled flavor without undergoing the full pickling process. "I find this the perfect, easy, and cooling side for spicier Chinese-style dishes, or as a nice side dish for Japanese fusion," Pallian shares.
14. Ramen seasoning
For a burst of flavor, dip cucumber spears in ramen seasoning. While this might not be the first flavoring you think of adding to the crunchy green, this powder offers a condensed amount of taste in a small package. The dry seasoning clings to the moisture of cucumbers, so cut them right before serving to ensure they remain fresh for dipping. Ramen seasoning packets often have ingredients like dried mushrooms, chilies, garlic, dehydrated veggies, or spices. The ingredients may vary by the brand or flavor of the ramen, but every packet will contain a tasty, savory mix.
You can even locate ramen seasoning sold separately at stores or online. These can also include sesame, nori flakes, poppy seeds, or ginger for extra taste enhancements. This are a quick hack to make the most of your cucumbers without opening a bunch of separate ingredients to make a mix yourself, although you can certainly do that, too — this would be ideal if you are serving a large amount of cucumbers, since premade ramen-seasoning packets tend to be pretty small.
15. Garlic
This is a fantastic cucumber pairing that you'll find in many recipes. You'll see many recipes calling for cucumber and fresh garlic (as opposed to the dried, powdered, or jarred versions of the allium). Unless you truly adore garlic, you don't have to use a lot to get its flavor. Try mincing or grating this for the best balance of textures and flavors. A huge chunk of raw garlic might be overpowering to the average palate, whereas minced pieces won't overwhelm the flavor of cucumber.
Cucumber and garlic taste great with freshly chopped dill, providing an herby flavor that cuts through the pungency of the raw cloves. Or try a Chinese-style cucumber salad with cilantro, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, or black vinegar. Rather than slicing the cucumbers into coin shapes, opt for cutting them lengthwise into long pieces. You could also smash the cucumber and then cut it into chunks. A garlicky cucumber dish can make a tasty companion for your next meal.